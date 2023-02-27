Yiaga Africa: We Will Collaborate or Dispute Results Released by INEC

*Expresses concerns over delay in uploading election results

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Amidst reports of delay by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the release of results both for the presidential and National Assembly elections, Yiaga Africa, a pro-election civil society group yesterday said it would collaborate or dispute any result released by the election management body.

Both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour party have been calling on INEC to upload the results of the election to avoid any compromise.



Owing to this, addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Dr. Hussaini Abdu and Samson Itodo, the Chair, Watching The Vote Working Group and Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, said having deployed over 6,000 independent observers, that they were in good position to either collaborate or dispute any election result released by INEC.

They said 30 minutes after the release of the presidential and National Assembly results by INEC, Yiaga Africa would address a press conference to confirm or dispute the results with facts.



According to them, “If the announced results reflect the ballots cast at polling units, then we will confirm the outcome. If the announced results have been manipulated and do not match the results posted at polling units, then Yiaga Africa will expose this.”

They claimed that, “On 25 February, Yiaga Africa deployed 3,836 observers throughout the country including 3,014 parallel vote tabulation (PVT) observers who deployed early in the morning in pairs to a random, representative statistical sample of 1,507 polling units where they remained throughout the day.

“This methodology enables Yiaga Africa to independently assess the quality of the process and verify the accuracy of the official presidential election results announced by INEC.



“At this time, Yiaga Africa is able to provide preliminary statistically accurate data on the conduct of the election as of 25 February, 2023, from the opening of polling units through accreditation, voting and counting until the posting of results.

“In addition, we have independent projections of the vote shared that each candidate should receive based on the ballots cast at polling units.

“If INEC’s results fall within Yiaga Africa’s estimated ranges, then the public, political parties and candidates should have confidence the official results reflect the ballots cast at the polling units.

“However, if the official results are manipulated at any point in the process we will be able to expose it. Only INEC has the legal mandate to announce the election results.”



He added: “As soon as INEC announces the official results, Yiaga Africa will convene a press conference to share its own statement on the accuracy of the election results and will publicise these projections.”

They reiterated that the election has challenges, saying, “As Yiaga Africa noted in its mid-day statement, there were once again significant logistics challenges which delayed opening of polls across the country. Once again INEC has fallen short of expectations.



“As a result, elections didn’t hold in some polling units due to INEC’s inability to deploy, insecurity, disruption or malfunctioned BVAS. Yiaga Africa notes that in 18 sampled polling units’ elections were not conducted.”

They added: “As of 10 pm on election day, results for the presidential election were not uploaded on the INEC portal after voting and counting ended in several polling units.



“At 9:00 am on 26th February, INEC uploaded only 25,503 results for the presidential elections on the INEC portal. The delay in uploading the results undermines public confidence in the results transmission process as it deviates from the guidelines for the elections and it failed to meet citizens’ expectations.

“Thus far, the 2023 presidential elections are once again a missed opportunity.”, Yiaga Africa stated at the press conference.

“This Preliminary Statement draws on findings as of 10:00 am on 25 February 2023, with complete observer reports received from 1,358 of the 1,507 sampled polling units or 90 per cent of polling units reporting. The following data will be updated as additional reports are received from WTV observers at sampled polling units.

“Yiaga Africa reminds all Nigerians that the process is not yet over. They should remain peaceful while waiting on INEC to announce the official results and refrain from any acts that could incite violence.

“Political leaders should urge their supporters in particular to calmly await the official results and take appropriate actions against any party members who engage in violence,” they stated at the press conference.