Tinubu Leading in 11 LGAs in Rivers
Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt
As at 4.48 pm Monday, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu is leading in 11 Local Government Areas out of the 17 LGAs, results collated for the presidential election in Rivers state.
The LGAs include; Tai, Opobo/Nkoro, Eleme, Emohua, Gokana, Omuma, Abua/Odual, Oyigbo, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Ikwerre Local Government Area.
The six other LGAs were spread between the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi won in three LGAs including, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Bonny and Ahoada West.
Also, the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar cliched three local government areas, including; Andoni, Okirika and Ogu/Bolo.
Meanwhile, as at the time of this report, the Returning Officer for the 2023 General Election State Collation Centre, Prof Williams Addias, has stood down the process, awaiting the remaining returning officers for five LGAs to present their results for collation.
Below is the update:
1. AHOADA WEST LGA
APC 3443
LP 4634
PDP 2582
NNPP 11
2. TAI LGA
APC 9442
LP 485
PDP 1506
NNPP 18
3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA
APC 5701
LP 2093
PDP 1542
NNPP 06
4. ELEME LGA
APC 8,368
LP 7,529
PDP 2,391
NNPP 82
5. EMOUHA LGA
APC 9,145
LP 4,923
PDP 5,242
NNPP 18
6. GOKANA LGA
APC 10,122
LP 2,115
PDP 8,484
NNPP 31
7. OMUMA LGA
APC 6,328
LP 2,154
PDP 1,293
NNPP 13
8. BONNY LGA
APC 2,708
LP 10,488
PDP 2,406
NNPP 87
9. ABUA-ODUAL LGA
APC 5,653
LP 1,663
PDP 4,685
NNPP 09
10. OYIGBO LGA
APC 16,630
LP 10,784
PDP 1,046
NNPP 107
11. ASARI-TORU LGA
APC 14,483
LP 2,094
PDP 4,476
NNPP 09
12. ANDONI LGA
APC 3,306
LP 2,324
PDP 4,614
NNPP 18
13. OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA
APC 6057
LP 21,883
PDP 4,099
NNPP 109
14. AKUKU-TORU LGA
APC 3,182
LP 1,700
PDP 3,131
NNPP 14
15. IKWERRE LGA
APC 9,609
LP 8,752
PDP 4,869
NNPP 58
16. OKRIKA LGA
APC 2,729
LP 4,018
PDP 8,476
NNPP 34
17. OGU-BOLO LGA
APC 2,428
LP 1,209
PDP 3,187
NNPP 07