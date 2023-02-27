Thugs Invade INEC  Collation Centre in Plateau, Disrupt Announcement of Results

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Suspected thugs on Monday evening invaded the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, venue of the collation centre for Presidential and National Assembly elections in Plateau North Senatorial district of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the thugs chased away the INEC officials before they could conclude their assignment.

An official of the Jos North LGA that was a witness to the fracas, who identified himself as Mr Shittu said, “Trouble started when the party agents were asked to sign the result sheets for the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency as announced by the Returning Officer, Dr Nehemiah Sanda who declared the PDP candidate, Musah Agah as winner with 59,337 votes.

“But the agent of the Peoples Redeption Party (PRP) candidate, who came second with 58,460 votes rejected the results and insisted that no result sheets would be signed at the collation centre.

“As the INEC officials were trying to prevail on the party agent to allow them do their job, the thugs believed to be loyalists of the PRP invaded the collation centre and chased the INEC officials away, thus preventing them from declaring the winners.

He said that it took a spirited effort of a senior police officer, DC Afebuamhe who quickly seized the election results and took them away.

Returning Officer for the Presidential election for the Collation Centre, Dr Lazurus Maigoro also confirmed the disruption of the election exercise by the thugs, saying, “yes, it is true that thugs invaded our collation centre while we were doing our job.it is now up to the INEC to know what to do next.”

The results of Jos North elections have not been announced.