Obi, Atiku Win 2 LGs Each in Kaduna 

By John Shiklam

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two LGAs each in the presidential election

released in four LGAs in Kaduna state.

Obi won in Kaura and Kajuru LGAs while Abubakar won in Soba and Makarfi LGAs.

INEC is to continue the collation of results in the remaining 19 LGAs by 9am Monday.