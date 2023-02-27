Breaking: Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Oyo State.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the election at the state collation centre on Monday.

The election was held across the 33 local government areas in the state on Saturday.

The state collation officer, Prof. Olusola Babatunde Kehinde, announced the result of the election at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in the state.

The collation officer, who is also the acting Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, announced that Tinubu scored a total of 449,884 to defeat all other candidates.

He announced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, scored 182,977 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, scored a total of 99,110 votes.

The result also showed that ADP got 2,298, APGA got 1,368, APP got 1,985, NNPP got 4,095, Accord got 39,514, SDP got 14,517 and ZLP got 2,707.