Tinubu Wins Rivers PDP Guber Candidate’s LG

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers state in the Presidential election held on Saturday. The council is where the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialaye Fubara, hails from.

The APC won the election with 5701 votes, while PDP had 1542 votes. The Labour Party had 2093 votes, occupying second position in the results.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof Paul Chukwuogwo, at the 2023 general election state collation centre, held at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt.

Other LGA announced include, Ahoada West, Tai and Gokana.

Announcing the result for Ahoada West, the Returning Officer, Prof Cheta Williams, said APC had 3443 votes, PDP 2582 votes, LP 4634 votes and SDP got 147 votes.

Also, the returning officer for Tai LGA, Williams Chinedu, announced that APC had 9442 votes, PDP 1506, LP 485 and SDP 128 votes.

On Gokana LGA, the State Returning Officer, Prof Williams Addias declined the result over inconsistency in the figures presented by the returning officer, Prof Robinson Monday. He was asked to reconcile before submitting to the collation officers.

Details later…