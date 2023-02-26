  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

One Killed in Confrontation with Security Agents in Taraba

Nigeria | 31 mins ago


Wole Ayodele in Jalingo
One person has been killed by soldiers at a checkpoint at Gadan Karofi (Karofi bridge) along CBN Bye Pass in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.
The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, Mr. Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview.
He, however, said that the command was investigating the case to ascertain what really transpired.
An eyewitness account said a local vigilante member was arguing with the military personnel who were trying to ensure that movements were restricted accordingly.
According to the witness, the argument escalated rather to fast and before anyone knew it. A soldier has shot the individual.
Vigilante Commander, Jalingo Local Government Area, Munir Bello when contacted confirmed the incident but noted that he is not sure of the deceased’s identity yet.
He said that his men have been dispatched to the Federal Medical Center Jalingo where the corpse was deposited to verify his identity.

“We have sent men to the Federal Medical Centre to identify the body of the said person and we are yet to receive any report. As you know we have many members and I cannot just ascertain without proper verification.

“But indeed a person was shot to death this morning by soldiers at Anguwan Karofi, CBN road ATC bye pass”.

Munir assured that the group would get to the root of the issue and shed more light once more information reaches him.

Meanwhile, the military is yet to make any comment on the incident.

