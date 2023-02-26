  • Sunday, 26th February, 2023

LP Wins Kaura Federal Constituency in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna. 

The Labour Party (LP) has won the Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna state. 

Declaring the result on Sunday, INEC  returning officer, Prof. Elijah Ella, said 

Donatus Mathew, candidate  of the LP 

polled a total of 10,508 to defeat Gideon Gwani, the  incumbent and  candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  who scored  10, 297 votes.

Candidates of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) scored  9,919 and  5,354 votes respectively.

Gonni, the incumbent federal lawmaker had been in the house for 16 years. 

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna is to commence the collation of Saturday’s Presidential Election by 7pm on Sunday.

Murtala Aliyu, spokesman of the commission in the state announced this in a statement.

