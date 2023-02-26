EFCC Arrests Vote-buying Suspects in Kano



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday revealed that its operatives had arrested 17 suspects over alleged vote buying in Katsina and Kano states.



EFCC’s Zonal Commander in Kano, Farul Dogondaji announced the development in an interview with NAN on Saturday.

Dogondaji said six suspects were arrested in Tofa and Ungogo LGAs of Kano state with bags of rice and semovita, while one suspect was apprehended with 60 wrappers in Bakori LGA of Katsina state.

He said the suspects were arrested while attempting to share the items during the presidential and national assembly elections, adding that they will be charged to court.



“We also arrested 10 suspects at Kofar Danagundi and Kwalli Primary School in Municipal Local Government Area,” Dogondaji added.

Also yesterday, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) left the Kofar Baru Polling Unit where President Muhammadu Buhari cast his vote, minutes after the president left.



The president cast his vote around 10:06 a.m. and left for his private residence after briefing journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter, who was at the PU 003 Kofar Baru in Daura as early as 7:30 a.m., noticed the heavy presence of officers from the three security agencies.

Though they refused to speak to this reporter, an electoral officer at the polling unit who also asked his name not to be revealed, said the officers were there to check financial misconduct especially vote buying.

This reporter counted seven EFCC officials, five ICPC and four NDLEA officials at strategic points before the president arrived.

When the president arrived, they helped State House security officials to control the crowd.

Immediately after the president left, the officials also left the polling unit.

Mr Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari joined millions of Nigerians to vote for their preferred presidential candidate among the 18 contesting to succeed Mr Buhari who is leaving office after completing his second term.

In a related development, the EFCC, on Friday, announced the discovery of N32.4 million suspected to be for vote buying in Lagos state.

Hours before the Friday announcement, the Rivers state police command said it arrested Chinyere Igwe, a member of the house of representatives, with $498,100 cash during a stop-and-search.