Angry Youth Attack Journalists, Voters in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Some angry youth yesterday attacked voters and the journalists covering the presidential and National Assembly elections at Liberty area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.



The youths attacked the vehicles passing through Liberty, Oke Ado road, particularly those on election duties.

One of the vehicles attacked by the youths was occupied by NAN’s crew members who were moving around the city to monitor the election.

The youth lamented the hardship they were experiencing due to the current scarcity of fuel and new naira notes, saying that government should have addressed the problem before talking about the election.



However, they were later prevailed upon to sheath their sword and not engage in any act capable of derailing the smooth conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Taofeek Arapaja, has condemned the action of the youth.

He advised them against venting their anger on innocent citizens, particularly journalists who were doing their legitimate duties.



Mr Arapaja noted that the current state of the nation affected virtually everybody and that there should be no reason for one to be attacking the other.

“Although anything affecting the livelihood and well-being of the people is likely to affect the electoral process what can we do?

“However, I don’t know why our people are venting their anger on the journalists who are doing their legitimate duties. They are part of us and are also expressing what the electorates are expressing.



“I don’t know why they should be attacked. They shouldn’t be attacked but you know our people, when they are angry and want to show their anger, they can start burning houses and doing all sorts of things.

“I think people are so pained, frustrated and that’s why we’re experiencing this,” he said.

Meanwhile, At Ibadan North ward 3, unit 36, Yemetu Oja, the officials arrived at 10.10 a.m. while officials for polling unit 60 within the same location had yet to arrive.

The Presiding Officer, Abosede Akinade, attributed the delay to INEC not releasing the election materials to them on time.

Akinade expressed optimism that they would meet up with the voting deadline.

A voter, Kamil Omotosho, blamed INEC for what he called inadequate planning, ahead of the election, and advised the commission to correct whatever anomalies before the March 11 governorship election.