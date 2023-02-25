Large Turnout of Voters in Ekiti

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Scores of voters, on Saturday besieged the various polling Centre’s in many Ekiti towns and villages to exercise their franchise.

Monitoring of the election process across the State, by newsmen revealed that eligible voters began arriving for accreditation as early as 7:00a.m.

Many of the prospective voters said they came out to vote, notwithstanding the current economic hardship, coupled with scarcity of cash, so they can use their votes to show patriotism and new sense of direction.

However it was noted that some traders displayed their items in some of the markets.

It was also observed that some commercial motorcyclists and transporters wwre plying the roads, doing their normal business.

It was however confirmed that there was heavy presence of combined security personnel in virtually every place visited.

Aside Ado-Ekiti, the State capital where the huge turnout of voters is most visible, other big towns like Ikere-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti, Efon Alaaye, Okemesi -Ekiti, Ifaki-Ekiti, Omuo-Ekiti and Emure-Ekiti, Ido Ekiti, Iworoko, among many others, also witnessed peaceful and orderly conduct.

As early as 7am, residents of Ikogosi-Ekiti ,the country home of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, trooped out in their numbers to participate in the presidential election.

While many trekked long distances following the restriction of vehicular movements, a few went to their polling units on private motor bikes.

At the different polling units visited, at both Ikogosi-Ekiti , Ward 003, unit 6 and Ikere-Ekiti ,the country home of the Deputy governor, Chief Mrs Afuye, voters were seen, checking their names on the displayed voter registers while others were already on queues.

INEC Ad hoc officials arrived on time, in readiness for the election with sensitive materials.

Also, there was full presence of heavy security agencies such as the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Immigration, traffic waden among others in many of the places visited.

Reports across the state showed that election materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arrived the various polling Centres on time, not longer than 7:30a.m, while there was a slight delay in some others.

Security agents also arrived at many polling units before 7:30a.m, maintaining order, but not so adequate, in some places.

It was also confirmed that the election materials were available and the BiModal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was also functioning properly.

The restriction order placed by the police, on both human and vehicular movements, was obeyed as most of the roads linking one town with the other, were virtually deserted, with the exception of those engaged in essential services.