Kwara Gov, Buhari’s CoS Deliver Polling Units to Tinubu

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won his polling unit by a landslide, with APC winning in the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections.

The Governor voted at Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

APC polled 201 votes in the presidential ballot.

It garnered 198 and 192 votes in the senate and House of Representatives elections respectively.

PDP came a distant second with 42 votes in the presidential ballot, 55 in the senate election, and 56 in the House of Representatives ballot.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari won his polling unit 05 Open space Fate roundabout, Ilorin South local government.

In the presidential results obtained by our correspondent, APC 101, LP 95 while polled PDP 33.

Also at the Ilorin East Zango ward, Bolanta polling unit 20, presidential result-PDP- 76, APC- 56

Senatorial – PDP- 74, APC- 56

HoR – PDP-86, APC-40, SDP-14.

Results of 041 Ajikobi ward

Senatorial- APC 54, PDP 92, ADC 01, SDP 04 and Invalid 12

HoR- APC 49, PDP 96, SDP 3, ADC 2

LP 1, Invalid 5.

President – APC 59, PDP 92

In Baruten local government –

Presidential- Lata Arabic primary school PDP 114, APC, 64, SDP 25,

LP 2, APM 1, APGA 1.