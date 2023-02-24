Twelveth Independent Newspapers Awards to Reward Service to Nigeria

Mary Nnah

The Managing Director/Editor-in-chief Steve Omanufeme has said that the 2022 edition of the Independent Newspapers Awards celebrates all the awardees in recognition of their service to Nigeria. He said this while giving a speech at the event, which took place on Saturday, February 18 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The event, which had as chairman the president of the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), Professor Samuel Ovuete Aghalino, was themed ‘Celebrating Nigeria’s Best’, and was well attended by the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s high society at social, political and cultural levels.

According to him, “this year’s awards focuses on people with exceptional performance in their chosen profession or walk of life. That is why it is themed ‘Celebrating Nigeria’s Best’.”

Among those awarded is the executive governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

Governor Wike was the high point of the evening as he emerged as the Independent “Man of the Year” owing to his spirit of doggedness and consistency in his quest for equity and justice. His performance and statesmanship as governor cutting across several sectors also earned him many recognitions at national levels and across the board.

Also included is the Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Dr. Toyin Kolade, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Tompolo, Abdullateef Adedimeji, and others.

Bodies and companies like AMCON, Glo, FIRS, and Geregu Power PLC were also winners of the night.

Currently, in its 12th edition, Omanufeme revealed that the prestigious awards involved a painstaking exercise to select worthy individuals.

“Our board of editors specifically embarked on a thorough and painstaking assessment exercise from which our distinguished awardees were selected. So today, we are here to celebrate you all for your services to Nigeria our country in your chosen fields.

“We believe you all have strings of achievement worthy of emulation, and these awards are just a token of our appreciation of your great achievements.

“Finally, we pray to motivate you to greater heights,” he stated.