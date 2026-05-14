Jigawa: Police Credit Community Intelligence for Crime Prevention Success

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Nigeria Police Force authorities in Jigawa State yesterday highlighted community policing and grassroots intelligence gathering as key tools in tackling crime and maintaining public safety across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Haruna A. Yahaya, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a paper titled: ‘Community Policing and Community-Based Intelligence Gathering Initiatives’, to participants of Course 48 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College during their study tour to Jigawa.

The delegation was led by Brig. Gen. B.O. Omopariola and coordinated by Navy Capt. B.A. Bassey.

Speaking during the session, Yahaya said modern policing could no longer succeed without strong collaboration between security agencies and local communities, stressing that intelligence supplied by residents had continued to help the Command prevent and detect crimes across the state.

According to him, the Command has recorded operational successes in combating armed robbery, motorcycle snatching, drug abuse, rape, culpable homicide, mob violence, and farmers-herders conflicts through credible intelligence provided by members of the public.

He said the Police Command had strengthened partnerships with traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths, women groups, vigilantes, hunters, forest guards,s and civilian joint task force groups as part of efforts to improve intelligence gathering and proactive crime prevention.

The state police commissioner noted that the community policing initiative aligns with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, which focuses on intelligence-led policing, stakeholders’ engagement,nt and public participation in security management.

Yahaya described intelligence as the foundation of effective policing and urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and useful information capable of preventing threats to peace and stability.

He also commended the Commandant of the college, Air Vice Marshal Alfred Olugbenga Shogbanmu, for promoting strategic military and security leadership through academic and field-based engagements.

The commissioner said the study tour would further strengthen inter-agency cooperation and experience sharing among security institutions in the country.

The Command reiterated its commitment to sustaining community policing initiatives and deepening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure lasting peace and security in Jigawa State.