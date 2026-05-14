Gombe Explains Why SDP Drags Ex-National Chairman to Court 

* PDP clears Natasha for 2027 Kogi Central Senatorial contest

* Plateau PDP guber hopeful gets party’s nod after screening

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, has explained why the party dragged its former national chairman, Shehu Gabam, before a Magistrate’s Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over alleged financial misconduct involving about N626 million.

Gombe, in a statement by the party in Abuja, clarified that the action was part of efforts by the party to restore transparency and accountability within its ranks ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, the court granted the former chairman bail under stringent conditions, including a N3 million bond, the surrender of his international passport and the provision of two sureties with landed property within Abuja.

He explained that the legal action followed an internal audit and review of the party’s financial records covering the 2022 to 2023 period, during which discrepancies were allegedly uncovered in documents and bank records linked to the party’s accounts.

Gombe stated that the current leadership of the party considered it necessary to seek judicial intervention after examining the financial documents, stressing that the move was not targeted at any individual but aimed at protecting the integrity of the institution.

“It is not about individuals; it is about protecting the integrity of the institution and ensuring that due process is followed,” he said.

The SDP chairman said the National Working Committee (NEC) had embarked on wide-ranging reforms and restructuring measures designed to strengthen internal accountability mechanisms and improve confidence in the party’s leadership processes.

He disclosed that relevant documents relating to the matter had also been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security and anti-graft agencies for further scrutiny.

Gombe equally defended disciplinary actions earlier taken against some former party officials, saying the measures were based on recommendations submitted by an internal committee constituted by the leadership.

According to him, the resolutions were later ratified by the party’s NEC during a meeting in Abuja.

The SDP chairman further maintained that the party’s convention and leadership transition processes complied with constitutional provisions and established internal procedures.

He, however, expressed concern over the growing wave of disputes within political parties across the country, warning that unresolved internal crises could undermine democratic stability as political alignments intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

The matter, he added, is expected to return to court on a later date.

Meanwhile, political activities ahead of the 2027 general election gathered momentum on Wednesday as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced the screening of aspirants seeking elective offices under its platform.

Among those screened was the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who formally signalled her determination to return to the Senate for another term.

The screening, held in Lokoja, Kogi State, attracted aspirants contesting various offices ahead of the party primaries.

Speaking after the exercise, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the process as a crucial democratic requirement and reaffirmed her commitment to quality representation and sustained development across Kogi Central.

She said she arrived fully prepared with all necessary credentials and successfully completed the screening ahead of the PDP primaries.

The lawmaker pledged that if re-elected, her next term would focus on expanding youth and women empowerment programmes, improving infrastructure, widening educational opportunities and strengthening healthcare delivery across the district.

According to her, emphasis would also be placed on rural road rehabilitation, support for small businesses and entrepreneurs, electricity improvement and attracting more federal projects to Kogi Central.

She added that her legislative agenda would continue to prioritise economic growth, community security collaboration and policies capable of generating employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

“For love. For people. For service. 2027,” she declared.

In a related development, the Plateau State PDP governorship aspirant, Kefas Wungak Ropshik, has formally joined the race for the state’s top office after submitting his nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat.

Ropshik, who arrived alongside members of his campaign council and supporters, later met with the party’s National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, as consultations intensified ahead of the governorship contest.

Addressing journalists, he said his ambition was inspired by the need for competent and responsible leadership in Plateau State.

“My ambition is not driven by politics for its own sake. It is driven by responsibility, by experience, and by the conviction that Plateau deserves leadership that understands sacrifice, development and the true meaning of service,” he said.

He stressed that public office holders should be evaluated based on character, competence and track record, describing his governorship aspiration as a people-driven movement committed to building a peaceful, united and economically prosperous Plateau State.