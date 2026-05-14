DLA Chairman: Tinubu’s Administration Has Brought Untold Hardship, Insecurity on Nigerians

Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman, Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Samuel Memeh, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration under President Bola Tinubu, has brought untold hardship and insecurity upon Nigerians.

Memeh disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the inaugural national convention of the party, saying millions of citizens are struggling under worsening economic conditions, rising inflation, unemployment, and declining living standards.

He emphasised that the government must begin to focus on practical solutions that directly improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians rather than policies that continue to deepen hardship and uncertainty.

Memeh stressed that the party’s convention was not merely a political gathering; but a formal establishment of a movement built on ideas, discipline, leadership, and national transformation.

Speaking on the theme, “The Road Map to Credible Leadership,” the chairman added that it is the laying of a solid foundation for what we believe shall become one of the greatest political reform movements in the history of Nigeria.

His words: “The crisis confronting our nation today is fundamentally a crisis of leadership. Nigeria is blessed with enormous human and natural resources, yet millions of our citizens continue to suffer from poverty, unemployment, insecurity, weak institutions, and economic instability.

“The difference between prosperous nations and struggling nations is leadership. Credible leadership is not built on propaganda, intimidation, ethnic sentiments, or empty promises. Credible leadership is built on vision, competence, integrity, accountability, courage, and sacrifice.

“One of the most worrisome situations confronting Nigeria today is the unregulated and poorly managed cattle business across the country and the continued neglect of the protection of farmers, farmlands, and farming communities.

“This challenge has contributed immensely to violent conflicts, destruction of farmlands, displacement of rural populations, food insecurity, and widespread insecurity across many parts of Nigeria.

“The consequences have been devastating. Rural communities that should be centers of agricultural productivity have become zones of fear, instability, and economic destruction.

“Farmers can no longer safely access their farms, food production continues to decline, and millions of Nigerians are bearing the burden through rising hunger and poverty.”

Memeh explained that the party was founded upon the conviction that Nigeria can only move forward through intentional leadership recruitment and leadership development.

He said the party believed that Nigeria cannot continue to operate a consumption-driven economy while expecting prosperity, adding that a nation that consumes more than it produces will remain economically dependent and vulnerable.

Memeh noted that the party was committed to transitioning Nigeria from consumption to production, from dependency to innovation, and from poverty to productivity.

According to him, DLA believes that agriculture cannot thrive without security and proper regulation.

The party, therefore, sought to confront these challenges through responsible governance, institutional reforms, modern agricultural policies, ranching reforms, rural security initiatives, and the protection of farming communities and national productivity.

Memeh pointed out that many political parties speak about youth inclusion, stressing that DLA was already demonstrating it through action.

“Today, 98 per cent of our founding members are under the age of 30. We are not building a party for political survival; we are building a movement for generational transformation.

“Currently, the party has members undergoing specialized industrial and renewable energy training in Russia under our Science Behind Manufacturing Base Programme.

“We are also training over 10,000 Nigerian youths in web development, AI automation, professional blogging, and social media management because we understand that the future belongs to knowledge, innovation, and digital enterprise.

“This is the difference between politics of promises and politics of preparation,” Memeh added.