2027: APC Yet to Release Screening Results As Primaries Begin Friday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has not released the results of the screening of aspirants ahead of the party’s primaries which commence Friday.

The party’s dilly-dallying approach has left aspirants anxious, while speculations continue making the rounds about some disqualified aspirants which have not been confirmed by the party.

The party had on May 4 released an updated information about the schedule of activities of the party.

In the reviewed timetable, the publication of screened aspirants ought to have taken place on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Similarly, the ruling party had scheduled the primary election of the House of Representatives aspirants to hold on May 15, while that of the Senate would be held on May 28, followed by the governorship primaries on May 21 and presidential on May 23..

However, investigation revealed that the party has cleared all aspirants seeking its tickets for the House of Representatives in Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu and Rivers States.

Checks revealed that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has reportedly ceded significant control to state governors to negotiate the “mode of primary” best suited for their respective domains after wide consultations with all stakeholders.

But Section 84(2) of the Electoral Act 2026 stipulates the procedure for nominating candidates by political parties for elective positions shall be by direct primaries or consensus.

The provision added that if an aspirant is against consensus arrangement, the party has to conduct primary election.

In order to ensure that the primaries kick off as scheduled, the NWC on Tuesday and Wednesday reviewed the findings of the screening committees.

Though the official results have not been formally ratified, sources at the party’s headquarters confirmed that the reports have been “fine-tuned”.

Nevertheless, THISDAY gathered that the party leadership has directed primary election committees to the states to liaise with governors of their places of assignment for a seamless and rancour free shadow elections that would produce acceptable candidates to fly the party’s flag next year.

Sources indicate that the governors will now determine the most “acceptable” mode of primary to ensure the emergence of “generally acceptable candidates”.

A party official, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that no aspirant was disqualified in Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, and Rivers States.

He noted that despite intense lobbying and “pressure from political opponents,” the party’s screening panels opted for an all-inclusive approach.

“I can confirm to you that no aspirant was disqualified. I was part of the team that handled Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, and Rivers States and I am sure that all the aspirants were cleared. There was pressure to disqualify some, but the screening committee stood its ground,” the source added.

As of the timing of filing this report, the party was yet to release the results of the screening of aspirants