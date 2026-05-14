Polaris Bank, Cyclotron Club Partner to Promote Healthy Living

Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s leading digital retail and commercial bank institution, has announced a strategic partnership with Cyclotron Cycling Development Initiatives, otherwise known as Cyclotron Club, to advance LiveWell by Polaris, a wellness initiative designed to promote healthy living, preventive healthcare, and overall wellbeing among employees, customers, and communities across Nigeria.

The partnership was formally unveiled at a ceremony in Lagos, where both organisations launched a co-branded partnership jersey symbolising their shared commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles and supporting cause-driven advocacy through cycling.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Retail and Commercial Banking at Polaris Bank, Chris Ofikulu, described the collaboration as a major milestone in the bank’s commitment to promoting wellness and expanding the reach of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“This partnership is a significant step in the evolution of LiveWell by Polaris and reflects our commitment to championing healthier lifestyles and meaningful social impact,” Ofikulu said.

“By collaborating with Cyclotron Club and supporting their cause-based cycling campaigns, including Ride for Autism, we are extending our CSR footprint while encouraging Nigerians to embrace wellness as a critical foundation for success and quality of life.”

He noted that the initiative aligns with Polaris Bank’s broader vision of creating value beyond banking and making a positive contribution to society.

“Cycling is not only a globally recognised sport but also one of the most effective ways to stay physically fit. Through LiveWell by Polaris, we are investing in the health and wellbeing of our people and the communities we serve because we firmly believe that health is wealth,” he added.

In her remarks, Captain of Cyclotron Club, Eziafakaku Nwokolo, commended Polaris Bank for its support and commitment to wellness-focused initiatives.

“We are delighted to partner with Polaris Bank, an institution that clearly values wellbeing and social impact. This collaboration will empower us to expand our advocacy efforts and support our professional cyclists to compete at both local and international levels,” she disclosed.

The event featured an exciting cycling skills demonstration by members of Cyclotron Club, showcasing the energy, discipline, and excellence that define the Club’s activities.

Through LiveWell by Polaris, Polaris Bank continues to strengthen its role as a socially responsible organisation dedicated to promoting healthier communities, inspiring positive lifestyle choices, and delivering sustainable impact beyond banking.

LiveWell by Polaris is a comprehensive wellness initiative created by Polaris Bank to encourage physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and healthier lifestyle choices. Through initiatives such as; fitness challenges, health awareness campaigns, and strategic partnerships, the programme reinforces the Bank’s belief that personal wellbeing is essential to productivity, financial success, and sustainable development

Cyclotron Club, a premium Not-for-Profit association is dedicated to promoting safe, healthy, and organised cycling among professionals across sectors including medicine, finance, law, technology, automobile and academia. The Club is widely recognised for its cause-based cycling campaigns, including the Lagos–Accra–Lagos Ride for Autism, which raises awareness and support for individuals living with autism and their families.

‘Collaboration is Pathway to Decimating Terrorists’

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Force Commander of the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Saidu Audu, has stressed that collaboration and joint operations remain critical to decimating terrorist groups and denying them freedom of action across the Lake Chad region.

Major General Audu stated this during an operational visit to the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in Maiduguri, Borno State, as part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation between the MNJTF in N’Djamena and OPHK.

During the visit, the commander received a comprehensive operational briefing on the activities of OPHK and later held an interactive session with senior officers on key operational engagements.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Major General Audu said the visit was intended to generate fresh ideas and deepen collaboration between the MNJTF and OPHK towards achieving greater operational successes.

He added that the engagement was also aimed at enhancing synergy and strengthening jointness between both formations in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

The Force Commander emphasised that “sustained collaboration remains the most effective pathway to decisively decimate terrorist elements and restrict their freedom of movement and action.”

He described the MNJTF as a unique multinational alliance comprising troops from contributing countries working collectively to restore peace and security in the region.

While appreciating the Theatre Commander of OPHK for the warm reception accorded to him and members of his delegation, Major General Audu commended the Theatre Command for effectively discharging its mandate, noting that its efforts had significantly improved operational successes and brought insurgency under considerable control.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, described the visit by the Force Commander as timely and strategic.

He noted that the engagement would further enhance the operational effectiveness of both OPHK and the MNJTF in advancing the security, peace, and economic interests of member nations contributing troops to the MNJTF.

Major General Abubakar also reaffirmed OPHK’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the MNJTF in combating terrorism and insurgency in North-east Nigeria, as well as protecting lives and property to support improved socio-economic activities within the Lake Chad region.