Kwara Declares Today Work- free Day for Civil Servants

*INEC distributes electoral materials

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, Kwara State governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared today a work – free day for civil servants in the state.



Also yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials across the 16 local government areas of the state.



A statement issued in Ilorin, yesterday, by the State Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Modupe Oluwole stated that the work-free day was to enable workers to travel down to their respective polling areas to actively participate in the elections holding on Saturday.

She therefore, admonished all citizens of the state, particularly the civil servants to perform their civic responsibility during the electioneering period without any acrimony.



Meanwhile, INEC in the state has commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin shortly after the dispatch of the election material from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ilorin zone, the INEC Residents Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Garba Attahiru Madami, said local councils far away from the state capital would first be attended to.

He said the Commission had concluded arrangements to ensure credible conduct of the election.

Madami explained that items to be distributed included, ballot papers, for presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives, result sheets and collation forms.



He said other items are the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) as well as the provisions of the Number of voters to the political parties.

The INEC Residents Electoral Commissioner urged the residents of the state to conduct themselves peacefully before during and after that election.

In his remark on behalf of the other political parties in the state, the Director General Atiku/Okowa campaign council in Kwara state, Dr. Mahmoud Ajeigbe expressed satisfaction with the conduct of INEC during this period.

He urged INEC to provide a level-playing field for all political parties and ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the state, adding that, 218,78 uncollected Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) were returned to CBN until after the elections.