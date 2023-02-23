Ten Hag, Ferguson Plot Barcelona Fall Tonight Live on GOtv

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been photographed having dinner with club legend Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of their crunch Europa League clash with Barcelona.

The game is set to broadcast live on GOtv La Liga (Ch 32) at 9:00pm tonight.

The Red Devils largely outplayed Barça in the first leg at Camp Nou, leaving Catalonia with a 2-2 draw. A win this evening in return fixture at Old Trafford will secure their passage to the last 16.

In the build up to this encounter, Ten Hag was seen out having dinner with United icon Ferguson at an Italian restaurant in Cheshire.

“It’s massive. I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience,” he said. “He wants to share it, he wants to help and support.

“Manchester United is his club and he feels so committed. We are doing well. It was a great night and I look forward to the next night with him.”

After retiring from management in 2013, Ferguson became a club ambassador, before being appointed to the board by CEO Richard Arnold in the summer of 2022 – around the same time Ten Hag became manager.

The Dutchman has overcome a rocky start and is now universally popular among United fans, with a return to the Champions League looking likely.

Ten Hag can end United’s trophy drought on Sunday when they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

United have won just two major trophies plus one Community Shield in the post-Ferguson era – all coming under Jose Mourinho in the 2016/17 season.

Also this evening, Jose Mourinho-led Roma will take on Salzburg after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the first leg of the knockout fixtures at 9:00pm on Super Sport Football (Ch. 31)