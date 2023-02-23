Section of Media Suppressing Kwankwaso, Galadima Alleges

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie



The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has alleged that a section of the press has been compromised to make sure the party and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso were suppressed.

The party, however, noted that they were not worried about the conspiracies going on because they were certain that Kwankwaso would emerge the president in the Saturday presidential election.

NNPP Chieftain, Buba Galadima, who said this yesterday while speaking as a guest on the Morning Show of ARISE NEWS Channel, noted that Kwankwaso was going to shock Nigerians in the coming elections as he was the only candidate that has worked hard, popular, competent and strong in the presidential race.

While noting that if Nigerians voted for any other candidate would set the nation 100 years back, Galadima said none of the other candidates had done one per cent of the campaign the party had done.

The party’s chieftain further accused the Nigerian press of being blind and planting somebody in the Chatham House to confront Kwankwaso on why he hadn’t stepped down for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

He said he did not understand the rumours of the party’s candidate stepping down for other candidates because they were not in the same party.

On why their campaigns seemed to be concentrated only in the Northern part of Nigeria, Galadima refuted this narrative stating that they had been all over the country, including the East, West, Southwest, etc.

“The press doesn’t see all we do. We have a strategy; we are practical politicians and don’t campaign only on Tv or by dishing out money. Thank God Muhammadu Buhari has dealt with them, money is not going to be an instrument even though we are aware that certain candidates collected money directly allocated to them by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and that is why they are supporting the CBN policy,” he said.

Galadima said the NNPP campaign wasn’t about big people or money but about the common people, and therefore accused other candidates of being illiterate with nothing to show regarding their performances.

Fielding questions on Kwankwaso’s plan for a welfarist state, the chieftain said the party’s presidential candidate was not riding on falsehood like other candidates and that there was nothing wrong in adopting a welfarist policy.

“Kwankwaso has done everything he said he will do. He has done a sample of it in Kano State, and it has been successful. It is one of the most prosperous states in Nigeria.

“Our own idea is that we will provide an enabling environment for every Nigerian to reach the peak of their potentials. We will not allow those who have milked their states dry to take charge in this country,” he said.