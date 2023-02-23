Police Confirm Explosive Attack on Radio Station in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Rivers State Police Command yesterday confirmed the explosive attack at the premises of Wish 99.5fm/Atlantic Television Network in Port Harcourt.

The media house was hit with explosive device by suspected hoodlums, Tuesday evening.

Although some parts of the building was affected by the explosion, THISDAY gathered that no life was lost in the incident. Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the explosion.

Iringe-Koko explained: “On Tuesday, 21st February 2023 at about 8.45pm information received from one Peter Anietie of 99.5 Wish FM/Atlantic Television Network has it that some hoodlums threw an explosive device into the generator house and transformer area, which caused damage to generators and a 500kva transformer as well as a transformer feeder panel and electronic appliances in both the radio and television stations.

“Fortunately no life was lost. Operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) have been deployed to the scene for swift and detailed investigation with a view to ascertaining the veracity of the information and to unravel what exactly caused the explosion”.

The Command assures the people that the culprits would be hunted down and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Command also assured residents of Rivers of their safety especially at this period the general elections.

“It will leave no stone unturned in providing quality security for all persons residing in or visiting the State”, Iringe-Koko stated.

Meanwhile, a federal lawmaker in support of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and owner of the media house, Chinyere Igwe had thanked God that no life was lost in the incident.

Igwe, who could not ascertain if the attack was linked to political differences in the state, told THISDAY on phone that the police ongoing investigation will unravel reason for the explosion.