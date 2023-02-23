  • Thursday, 23rd February, 2023

Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, Killed in Enugu

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu, has been killed. Oyibo, a lawyer, was said to have been attacked while returning from a campaign trip in the Agbani area.

It was gathered that  he was  burnt inside his vehicle, and three persons were suspected to be with him in the vehicle. However, it could not be confirmed  how many of the occupants were killed.

Information about the attack was still very sketchy. But a  party source, who pleaded not to be quoted,   confirmed the incident.

It was also gathered that  the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji, was also attacked at the spot where  Oyibo was 
killed.

