Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, Killed in Enugu

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu, has been killed. Oyibo, a lawyer, was said to have been attacked while returning from a campaign trip in the Agbani area.

It was gathered that he was burnt inside his vehicle, and three persons were suspected to be with him in the vehicle. However, it could not be confirmed how many of the occupants were killed.

Information about the attack was still very sketchy. But a party source, who pleaded not to be quoted, confirmed the incident.

It was also gathered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji, was also attacked at the spot where Oyibo was

killed.