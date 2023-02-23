Don’t Sell Your Vote, Funmi Falana Tells Nigerians

Wale Igbintade



Ahead of the Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections, the Chairperson, Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, Mrs.Funmi Falana SAN, has urged Nigerians to see the 2023 election as an opportunity to decide their future, warning that they should not sell their votes.

Mrs. Falana in a statement issued yesterday titled “Your Vote Is Your Power, Don’t Sell It” lamented that it was heartbreaking seeing politician distributing bread for campaign purposes and the people are scrambling for it.

He stated that sharing of bread and other foodstuffs during campaigns was a misplaced priority and dehumanising to the people, adding ‘It is disheartening to see people jumping up and scrambling for a loaf of bread to eat’.

Falana urged the people not to vote those who provided N2,000 for immediate gratification, but rather for people who have good programs, who will also be able to provide good governance.

She urged the government to put an end to the weaponisation of poverty and ensure that every Nigerian has access to the basic necessities of life.

The statement read: “It is a shame that in this day and age, our leaders are still weaponising poverty against the people. They keep the people perpetually at their mercy, scrambling for basic necessities like food and shelter.

“Imagine a politician distributing bread for campaign purposes and the people are scrambling for it. It is heartbreaking to see, but it is not the people’s fault. Many of them have not eaten for days, and this is their opportunity to get a meal.

“A serious government should have programs for affordable food and shelter as it should be in a civilized community. Social security should be a given, and even when someone does not have a job, they should be assured of three square meals. People should be given stipends that can feed them. They should also be confident that they will have a place to live. The local government should have programs for residents that provide decent homes, not makeshift homes.

“The Constitution provides for good food, shelter, good roads, good water, the right to education, and the right to health. These are things that the government must provide. The absence of these basic necessities has led to deplorable conditions in our society. Crime rates are going up because we have bad governance. If the basics are provided, the youths will not be indulging in crimes. They will have no reason, or at least it will be brought down to a minimum level.

“Sharing bread and other foodstuffs during campaigns is misplaced priority and dehumanizing to our people. It is disheartening to see people jumping up and scrambling for a loaf of bread to eat. My heart bleeds for them. It is a nefarious idea for leaders to weaponise poverty so that they can hold the people by the jugular and push them around to do anything they want. The youths are being used as political thugs because they do not have basic necessities like good accommodation, jobs, and security.

“In voting this time, because our vote is our power, let us remember that it is not those who provided N2,000 for immediate gratification that we should vote for. But rather vote for people who have good programmes, who will also be able to provide good governance. It is time to end the weaponisation of poverty and ensure that every Nigerian has access to the basic necessities of life. It is your opportunity to decide your future. Don’t sell your vote, make the right decision. Let us vote for a better Nigeria.”