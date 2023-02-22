Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Seven hundred and twenty-eight students of the Faculty of Education, University of Jos, have​ been inducted into the teaching profession at a ceremony affirmed by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).​ The induction ceremony was the ninth​ in the faculty.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya​ noted that the graduates have gone through rigorous training in theory and practice by the crop of qualified and dedicated lecturers of high quality to face the global trend in the 21st-century teaching profession, warning that​ the global challenges facing all facets of life call for a paradigm shift,​ thus the theme for the induction, ‘Teacher Education in the 21st Century:​ Imperatives for Paradigm​ Shift’.

​Ishaya​ called​ on all stakeholders to collaborate​ in providing solutions to the challenges facing teacher education in the country, adding that the​ University of Jos is known for quality training of students who are worthy in character and learning.​​

The Dean of​ the Faculty of​ Education, Prof Joseph Maina Musa, said that the faculty would continue to partner with the TRCN,​ the authorised body saddled with the responsibility of validating teachers​ in​ making the profession desirable and meeting contemporary challenges.

He​ commended​ the university management’s efforts to provide necessary support in the training as it will enable them to function most effectively in the contemporary teaching profession.

The​ guest speaker, an expert in Counselling​ Psychology, Prof Nanram Longbab,​ said that education in the 21st century has its challenges not for the learners only, but for policymakers, curriculum experts, administrators, parents, community, and teachers as well.​​

Registrar of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, said​ that​ the quality of education in any society depends​ largely on the quality of teachers, warning that​ Nigeria cannot achieve the expected quality education without competent teachers and school administrators, well-equipped with the desirable knowledge, skills and effective operations of the education system.