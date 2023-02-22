Federal High Court Goes on 5-Day Election Vacation Thursday

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court (FHC) of Nigeria will from Thursday, February 23, proceed on a five-day break for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to a directive by the Chief Judge of the FHC, Justice John Tsoho, the court would however sit up till Wednesday, February 22 before proceeding on the break.

The directive was contained in letter dated February 20, and titled: ‘Break for the 2023 general election’.

They are to resume on Tuesday, February 28 – three days after the polls, after they must have exercised their rights to vote for candidates of their choice.

Meanwhile, the court would not be shut down completely as one judge per geo-political zone would be on ground to hear urgent matters during the short break.

The letter addressed to all judges of the Federal High Court read: “In view of the forthcoming 2023 general election, Your Lordships are by this Circular permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties.

“Your Lordships are to sit up to Wednesday, 22nd February 2023 before proceeding on the break and shall resume work on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

“The Administrative Judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Judicial Divisions, shall ensure that a Judge is designated to cater for the North, South-West, South-South/South-East geo-political areas respectively, regarding urgent matters during the period.”