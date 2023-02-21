Tinubu Shuts down Lagos, as APC Holds Rally

Segun James

Amidst fanfare and jubilations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, practically shut down Lagos at the party’s campaign grand finale rally.

Accompanied by President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu was ushered into Lagos by crowd of residents who lined up the roads as his convoy snaked to the Teslim Balogun Stadium venue of the rally.

Addressing the rally, Asíwájú facing the president said: “As you worked hard for me, I will work hard for Nigeria. All the plans set out in our Action Plan for Renewed Hope for Nigerians will be pursued rigorously.”

At every turn, he thanked President Buhari for standing firm for democracy, accountability, transparency and fairness.

“The president asked all of us interested to go and contest the primaries of our party. After I was picked overwhelmingly by the delegates, he didn’t ask them to change the results because of my tribe or religion or because I’m not from Daura like him, he accepted me and celebrated with me, telling me ‘you are almost there now’.”

Asíwájú also said when it was time for the choice of a running mate, the president turned down his offer to choose for him, telling him “you know better, you are very experienced and you know the kind of person who will assist you to run the country, so pick that person’.

“Thank you Mr. President, you gave me the courage, the confidence and the will to pick right,” he said.

The APC candidate said he chose as running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima who he described a most knowledgeable and independent-minded person.

He said Shettima had shown determination and grit to perform and be different, describing him a dependable, reliable and courageous man.

Asíwájú Tinubu promised to do all in his power to continue where Buhari would stop, and consolidate on his achievements.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu thanked the people of the state for turning out in large numbers to receive President Buhari and Asíwájú Tinubu and to also attend the rally.

He said with the massive turn out, they had shown their love for the ‘City Boy,’ asking them to go further on Saturday February 25, 2023 to vote Asíwájú for president.

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who is also Director- General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, in his own speech, noted that the party was already celebrating Asiwaju as in- coming president of the country, ahead the Saturday polluted, saying a new president had already been sighted.

The governor pointedly said that Tinubu, who is popularly referred to as City Boy, would soon become Garki Boy, once he gets sworn in as next president, come May 29, 2023.

He, therefore, thanked all for attending the grand finale in Lagos and congratulated them ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi As any, described the rally as symbolic, noting that President Buhari had brought Tinubu to Lagos, to round- of the statewide campaign, which began some weeks back.

The party chieftain assured Nigerians that Tinubu, who he maintained would succeed President Buhari in office, would sustain his legacies, urging the electorate to go all out and vote the former the Lagos governor in the presidential election, even as he declared that the die was already cast.

“We have a president who will be a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari. We are sure when he gets into office, the legacies of President Buhari will be kept. You go and vote, by mid- day Saturday, the die is cast, and we have the president to be sworn in by May 29.

“That is what the symbolic rally is all about,” he said.

He equally expressed appreciation for attending the rally and for their patient

Those who also addressed the rally also included APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign and Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong and the wife of the APC candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Also present at the rally were Senate President Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Mohammed Inuwa (Gombe), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others included former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) as well as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole, National Woman Leader, Beta Edu, Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare and Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate, Hajiya Binani.