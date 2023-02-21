Protest with your PVCs over Fuel, Naira Scarcity, LP Tells Nigerians

Party endorsed by ADC, coalition of presidential candidates

Sunday Aborisade and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The Coalition of former presidential candidates and national chairmen of political parties under the umbrella of Coalition for Good Governance(CGG), has endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP), for the February 25 polls.

Endorsement came after the youths of LP addressed journalists at the party national headquarters where they urged Nigerians to protest with their PVCs to address the lingering scarcity of petroleum products and naira in the country.

The National Youth Leader of LP, Kennedy Ahanotu, who spoke during a press conference at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, called on young Nigerians protesting across the nation over current naira crisis and fuel shortages to stop act of destroying government and corporate infrastructure and instead, channel their anger to the polling booths to express their frustration by voting out bad leaders.

Ahanotu explained that it was important the people do not “get distracted in the build-up to 25th February, 2023 which is the day of protest with our PVCs.

He said: “Let’s take our resentment to the polling units and massively vote out bad leaders.For too long, we have suffered under the yoke of corruption, insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and underdevelopment. We have seen our dreams shattered and our hopes dashed by the very leaders who were supposed to serve us.

“We have been left behind by a system that cares more about lining the pockets of the elite than lifting up the masses. Inspiringly, the future of our beloved nation lies in our hands, and I believe that with your vote, we can take back our country, build a Nigeria that is free from epileptic power, poor healthcare, banditry, terrorism, food insecurity, unemployment, lawlessness, unpaid salaries, workers strike, and all the other challenges that have plagued us for this long.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the endorsement, the National Coordinator, CGG, Okey Chikwendu, said the decision by the group, comprising former presidential candidates and 24 former national chairmen of political parties was informed after a strict examination and evaluation of the records of all the presidential candidates in the race for the presidency.

The coalition explained that it was after its evaluation which was carried out without any colouration of ethnicity or religious bias that its members came to the conclusion that Mr. Peter Gregory Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the most credible, capable and qualified candidates among the contestants vying for the post of president come 25th of February 2023.

“Towards this regard, we reaffirmed and re-echoed our stand in the best interest of Nigerians. We are thankful that Nigerians of all ethnicity have given an ear to our patriotic call to vote Mr Peter Gregory Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed as we go to the polls on this Saturday, 25th of February 2023.

“The CGG as a body of professionals in the political terrain wishes to advise Nigerians to reject those who peddle unnecessary blackmail on the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi. Mr Peter Obi is a nationalist, and a true Nigerian”, the group said.

Stating reasons for their stance, Okey described Obi as not only “decent, humble, credible, capable, competent” but also one who is “compassionate in character.

He said: “Mr Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra State rejected billions of naira and houses as compensation from Anambra State Government. It is on record that Mr Peter Obi left over N90 billion in the state coffers at the end of his tenure, a record that has been unmatched by any governor in Nigeria.

“We are all aware of contestants whose fraudulent activities, Godfatherism and drug related records are unacceptable for the new Nigerian that we desire. Their shamelessness has led to their desire to still contest and test our gullibility with their illegally acquired wealth which Nigerians must resist.

“As Nigerians and politicians that we are, we will not sit on the fence to watch another subversion of our resources to individuals and their cronies which is the antecedents of some of the contestants now desperate for the Presidency.

“Fellow Nigerians, because we are not in the payroll of anyone, we are responsible for what we say today, we therefore urge you all to reject thieves and dictators in sheep cloths, reject drug barons and those who have no respect for our diversity and secularism and vote for Mr. Peter Gregory Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed of the LP so that together our Nation can rise from consistent economic failure to economic surplus and together, a new Nation bound in freedom and surplus is born. Let’s take back our country. Let’s vote unanimously for Peter Obi of the LP as President. May the labour of our heroes past never be in vain.

Similarly, a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed Peter Obi.

The faction also endorsed Datti Baba-Ahmed, Obi’s running mate, as its vice presidential candidate.

The groups that joined the faction in solidarity included the Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance; Fulani United; Nigeria Artisans; League of Imams; Nigeria Traders; Yoruba United; Mega Political Coalition; Kanuris United and the Nigeria Legions United among others.

The event was attended by prominent leaders like the former ADC National Chairman, Chief Raphael Nwosu, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmed and Prof Pat Utomi.

But the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the ADC, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, issued a statement immediately to disown the endorsement.

Akwashiki said: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dissociated itself from the purported endorsement of other political parties and their candidates for 2023 by a faction of the party.

“The alleged endorsement is fraudulent, void and of no effect, since it was being carried by a faction of the party not known to law for pecuniary gains.”

Akwashiki accused “the faction of the Party, led by its immediate past National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu for anti-party activity.”

However, speaking with journalists, Utomi, who was the first presidential candidate of the ADC, said when the BoT and the leadership of the party, duly take an action, no other group can disown it.

Utomi said: “The BoT and the executive of the party are united and they had endorsed Peter Obi. The will of the majority has prevailed.”

Also the former Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu said Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed have qualities and values which qualified them for the endorsement.

He denied being sacked by the court and insisted that he remained the authentic chairman since he had appealed the verdict that removed him as Chairman.

He said: “While we are running around to make the party strong, Dumebi Kachikwu got some disgruntled state party chairmen and went to the court to get a judgement. We have appealed the judgement and we are positive that the appeal would be in our favour.

“Apart from that, the INEC has asked us to conduct a convention and we did. Dumebi Kachikwu is an amateur. We gave him a ticket and he misused it. Where is his campaign office? Have you even seen any branded vehicle belonging to Dumebi Kachikwu presidential bid? By Saturday, the job he came to do in ADC would end .

“The ADC presidential candidate that he has, would end and he would become an average Nigerian.”

But Akwashiki in her statement insisted that Nwosu has no right to carry out any action on behalf of the ADC.

She said: “Nwosu’s faction has allegedly divided itself into three groups which are now illegally engaged in endorsing parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the LP for 2023 general elections.”

She warned those involved in the act to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

She insisted that Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu remained the ADC presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

She said: “They have divided themselves into three groups and collected money from APC, PDP and LP. One party, three endorsements within the space of four days.”

Akwashiki alleged that those who did the endorsements were “impostors”and “impersonators”

She said: “They were no longer members of the party and therefore has nothing to do with the authentic ADC recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

The statement added: “We are appalled that renegades who are no longer known to the ADC can constitute themselves into a criminal gang to perpetuate illegalities all in the name of making quick money.

“This condemnable action will not stop our party or its presidential candidate from running the race to the very end. We are determined to ensure that the bright chances of all ADC candidates in the forthcoming general elections are not sold or mortgaged as was the practice in the past. The arm of the law will soon catch up with all those responsible for these shameful activities.”

Kachikwu had at a news conference in Abuja last week said he would contest the Saturday election because he was not ready to step down or adopt any other presidential candidate.