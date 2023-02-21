Kwankwaso Promises to Construct 5,000 Schools across Nigeria

George Okoh in Makurdi



The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People Party(NNPP) Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has promised to construct 5,000 schools around the country if elected in the fourth coming presidential election.

He said his government would take education very seriously and would also ensure all children of school age make it to school in the country.

The former governor of Kano State made this known when his campaign team visited the traditional ruler of Idoma people in Otukpo, His Royal Highness John Odogbo Elaigwu, the Ochi’Idoma yesterday.

The NNPP presidential hopeful was also received by a large crowd of supporters in Otukpo where he solicited for the electorates’ votes.

He promised to replicate his performance in educational development in Kano in the country. From primary education to tertiary, postgraduate and even vocational, the former governor noted that his achievements cut across diverse areas of the state’s education sector.

He said: “I have fond memories of thousands of our citizens benefiting from scholarship opportunities to advance themselves in major and specialised courses.”

“In the basic primary sector my administration overhauled primary schools in the state through the construction of over 2000 classrooms and 1000 offices. In addition, we reintroduced free feeding for all the primary school pupils five times a week and provided two free sets of uniforms for all primary school pupils.

“Teachers can only impact knowledge on pupils when they are in the correct position to do so. In recognition of this fact we constructed 400 teachers lodges in rural primary and secondary schools to aid the welfare of teachers.”

He noted that these efforts were also replicated at the secondary school level. Some of these include: the establishment of 44 technical and Islamic studies schools, 26 new institutes for vocational training, approved the setting up of 300 laboratories of physics, chemistry, and biology in 100 secondary schools.

In his welcome address, the Ochi Idoma acknowledged his coming and asking to go about his campaign peacefully and sell his candidacy to the people.