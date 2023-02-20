Gombe Gov, 12  Candidates Sign Peace Accord, PDP Flag Bearer  Absent

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



As a demonstration of his avowed commitment towards ensuring hitch-free and peaceful elections in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has joined other governorship candidates and party leaders in signing a Peace Accord that was organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Gombe State, in collaboration with Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Thirteen, out of 14, governorship candidates in Gombe State and their respective parties’ chairman signed the peace accord with the exception of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing newsmen yesterday shortly after signing the accord, Yahaya restated his unflinching commitment to peaceful and harmonious relationship with other political parties in the state.

He also stressed his determination towards preserving peace and ensuring rancor-free elections.

He argued that it is only when there is peace, security and tranquility that there would be good governance.

“As the governor and chief security officer of the state, I will continue to maintain peace and tranquility throughout electioneering period; before, during and after elections.

“We will continue to ensure that there is peace and security for the elections to be conducted and for the continuous delivery of good and responsible leadership in the state to which we are dedicated,” he added.

He called on the other gubernatorial candidates that signed the accord documents to live up to its expectation

“As a democrat, I have signed the peace accord documents and others have signed too, I will abide by it and I believe others too will abide by the premises of what is contained in it, if everybody will stand by what is signed, we can have peace and elections will hold for good governance to continue.

“As far as Gombe is concerned, as the Commissioner of Police has said, elections cannot be devoid of a few skirmishes, but Gombe is clean and Gombe is on course and better than most states in terms of peaceful electioneering campaigns.

“Elections are supposed to be special events, the National Security Adviser and all the other security organs have provided the security architecture framework and we will go by the template they have provided.”

The governor called on people of the state to live and conduct themselves peacefully while shunning all forms of violence and anything capable of undermining the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

He commended INEC for preparing the accord, which would go a long way in preserving peace and security in the state at this critical time of electioneering campaigns.

The governor said that security has been the focal point of his administration; hence the reason for attending to the event in person, adding that peace is a priceless business of governance that deserves much attention.

“Election itself cannot hold in an atmosphere of rancor and skirmishes; we are after peace and security and nothing will go well until there is peace and security,” he noted.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner and Chairman Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, Mr. Umar Ibrahim, said that the Peace Accord was a strategic move towards ensuring peaceful elections.

“We are here today not to force an Accord but understand with one another the importance of peace in our separate and collective efforts to build a prosperous Gombe State. The conduct of credible elections is our collective responsibility and our actions or inactions can either make or mar the exercise.” he said.

Also in his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command and Co-Chair, ICCES, Mr. Oqua Etim, described Gombe “as one of the safest states in the country” and assured of level playground for all parties and people to exercise their constitutional rights.

Etim said that the Police Force would collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in the state to ensure peaceful elections and proper enforcement of laws without fear or favour.

Also speaking, the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, who was represented by The District Head of Jalo Waziri, Mr. Ibrahim Bappah Muhammad, called on all stakeholders and community leaders at different levels to preach the gospel of peace for continued peaceful co-existence among diverse ethnic and religious groups in the state.