Obi Reiterates Plan to Retool Nigeria from Consumer to Productive Nation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has again promised to lead the charge to reset and retool Nigeria turning it from a consumer nation to a productive one.

Obi gave the reassurance in a series of tweets yesterday, hours after a mass rally held in Abuja by the movement, as part of his message to conscientise Nigeria’s voting public ahead of the all- important presidential election.



This is as Obi explained yesterday why he visits markets for campaigns, saying that he is attracted to markets because they are centres of production, manufacturing and distribution, as well as the hub of small and medium scale enterprises upon which the Nigerian economy rests.

Obi assured Nigerians that if voted in, he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, will bring the all-encompassing change that will take Nigeria to where it is supposed to be.



The Labour Party standard bearer tweeted: “Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time – 7 Days to the Main Day. Our strength is in our diversity.”

“We need to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications –leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economic and political freedom. We must celebrate our shared values and responsibilities.”



Obi further said, if elected, the change he and Datti will seek will be all-encompassing.

“We will bring back patriotism and national pride. Loyalty should be to God and country. The constitution and rule of law will have primacy.”

The former Anambra State governor in a specific message to youths in particular, stated that he came into the race for them. He further said; “In this march to freedom, I have not come out for myself! I have come out for the millions of youths that are losing hope in our beloved country.

“Datti and I, wish to deliver a new Nigeria that is possible! I have come out for the millions of women who are afraid of tomorrow and what it holds for them and their children.



“ I have come out for the poor who are asking whether it’s a sin to be a Nigerian! For them, I have come! For them, Datti has come.

“Our message has been consistent. Nigeria is not bereft of the required human capital necessary for good leadership. Nigeria is also not bereft of good governance ideas and plans.”



Obi had yesterday embarked on an open tour of markets within the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, and major plank of Obi’s campaign rests on production.

He has repeatedly said that he would move Nigeria’s economy from consumption to production if elected president.

The LP candidate said the quickest way to realize this plan of action is to make our markets the epicenter of economic activities. Obi who likes to describe himself as a trader said he connects well with the business community because he is one of them.