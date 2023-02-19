I Support APC Governors’ Resolve for Power Shift, Says Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

With seven days to the much-anticipated 2023 presidential election, Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike again tacitly endorsed the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the next presidential election yesterday.

Wike consequently noted that he was in support of APC governors’ insistence that power should shift at the centre, saying the people of Rivers need not be told who to vote as president under the circumstance.



He made the remarks while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state at the grand finale of campaign flag-off by the PDP Campaign Council held in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.



He said: “We are going to vote for unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for fairness, equity and justice. That is why I salute all APC governors who came to say, for this country to move forward and be united, there is need for power to shift.



“They know Nigeria is such a country that requires unity. Those who are greedy about power do not realise that you can get power and may not have peace. Is it not better to have peace so when you have power you can govern the people well?”



Apparently hitting at the PDP presidential candidate for under-estimating the electoral value of Rivers to his presidential bid, Wike said: “Anybody that has no interest in our state, we will not vote for. So you don’t need anybody to tell you who to vote.”



On the state’s governorship race, Wike said: “Siminaliayi Fubara is a very humble person, very committed person and will not disappoint the people of Rivers.

“He is not the talking type, but the working type. I could not have achieved so much and then support somebody who will not do better than me. He was the Accountant General of the state and has followed all our workings in this state.



“We needed somebody who will continue where we stopped and consolidate on our gains. That is why we refused to bring in those buccaneers who are looking for what to grab. We want the state to continue on the path of development, progress.”



To PDP candidates aspiring for legislative offices, the governor warned: “I want to sound it clear, if any of the national assembly candidates misbehaves when they get to Abuja, we will teach them lesson as we are teaching some of them serving now.

“Let me sound it clear to them. If you follow these betrayers, we will place a curse on you, so you suffer the way they’re suffering,” the Rivers governor explained.