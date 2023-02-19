A Harvest of Talents at Terra Academy

The first graduates of the Terra Academy for the Arts were fêted at a recent lavish ceremony at Lagos-based Terra Kulture’s Terra Arena, which was attended by the Information and Culture Minister as well as industry heavyweights. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

Perhaps no better words could have been used to describe the arrival of Terra Academy for the Arts, oftentimes known by its acronym TAFTA, on the scene than “a story of possibilities,” as its founder and CEO, Bolanle Austen-Peters, put it. This was while she was addressing the audience at the Terra Arena of the Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos, at the academy’s first cohort’s graduation ceremony on Friday, February 10.

The TAFTA story all began, she narrated, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic “when industries were shutting down and few were harder hit than the creative industry.” Then, came the eureka! moment, which opened her eyes to possibilities. “We realised how important it is for us to use our creativity to create wealth. As Terra Kulture, we trained hundreds of talents each year who have become superstars in their respective fields, an opportunity we wanted to extend to the greater public.”

So, Terra Kulture established the creative academy not long afterwards. This was in 2021, to be exact. The idea was to upskill 65,000 underserved Nigerian youths through innovative creative education and practical training meticulously created by handpicked creative industry specialists. Is it therefore surprising that TAFTA positions itself as “a provider of world-class creative education, career support, and entrepreneurial opportunities”?

Speaking of opportunities, the creative academy’s goal of building and empowering a community of young Nigerians to impact the economy and society by transforming the creative industry, stands its graduates in good stead not only for self-employment but also for international careers. There are, for instance, specialised courses in sound design, stage lighting, animation, and scriptwriting, all of which were incorporated with entrepreneurship modules. Its programme, which initially lasts for six weeks, is complemented by an additional two-week practical workshop designed to ensure the practical application of the course material.

“TAFTA was established as a gateway to impacting the lives of young Nigerians,” Austen-Peters further disclosed. “The training we provide allows our graduates to build their entrepreneurial skillsets, ensuring that they are capable of providing for themselves and their families. I am very delighted that what was thought impossible has been made possible. My sincere congratulations to our graduates today who have taken the next steps to transform their lives.”

The attendance of Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed bolstered the national significance of the ceremony, which conferred degrees on nearly 2000 students who successfully completed its rigorous programme on relevant skills in theatre arts and entrepreneurship. Then, there was his acknowledgement of the potentials of the Nigerian creative industry, which he recognised in his keynote address as “new crude oil”—a hint at the government’s growing inclination to diversify the economy and, of course, open more doors for employment opportunities.

“Today, Nigeria has taken the world by storm and found itself in the global space, be it through music, movies, fashion, literature, or theatre,” the minister declared. “As Nigeria’s population comprises a 70% youth demographic, many of whom are unemployed or underemployed, TAFTA could not come at a more auspicious time. I can say with conviction that TAFTA is contributing its quota to the efforts to solve the unemployment crisis in Nigeria.”

While congratulating TAFTA graduates, Mohammed called on them to make the most of this rare opportunity. “TAFTA continues to be a partner of progress and its efforts are impressive and highly commendable,” he added. “The Ministry looks forward to exploring greater means of partnerships with TAFTA to extend their invaluable training across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

With the announcement of the creation of six physical learning centres for the benefit of students without access to the internet, electricity, or compatible gadgets, TAFTA has already increased its offerings by last year. This was in addition to the academy signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Screenwriters Guild of Nigeria (SWGN) to strengthen student support by easing admission into the professional guild.

Meanwhile, the academy, whose notable alumni include Moshood Fattah, best known for his role as ‘Michael’ in Netflix’s hit series Far From Home; Queen Celestine, theatre performer and Miss Nigeria Universe 2014, and Bunmi Olunloyo, actor, dancer, and fitness instructor, is set to admit its second cohort of students. This is with the recent announcement of its reopened admissions portal and its call on interested parties located in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano states to submit their application for the free programme on their website. “Requiring only a senior secondary school qualification, the primarily e-learning-based courses will impart relevant skills needed to succeed as professionals in the creative industry,” a statement by TAFTA clarifies.

Back to the glitzy graduation ceremony, which was emceed by the famed Nollywood actor Akah Nnani. Besides the President, Nigerian Academy of Letters Professor Duro Oni, and the Christian Association of Nigeria president, Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle, the event was also graced by such industry heavyweights as the award-winning filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, the actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, actors Deyemi Okanlawon and Mike Afolarin, as well as up-and-coming stars who were also beneficiaries of the Terra Kulture platform.

Terra Kulture Arts and Studios Limited, formerly Terra Kulture Limited – the Nigerian Cultural Centre, was founded in 2003 as an educational and recreational organization dedicated to promoting the richness and diversity of Nigerian languages, arts, and culture. Since then, the cultural hub has planned thousands of language sessions, over 200 art exhibitions, over 150 plays, and book readings. The Bolanle Austen-Peters Production House, its sister group that has performed Nigerian plays on three separate continents, also based operates from its premises. The production house also produces and directs acclaimed films that can be viewed on Netflix and Amazon.