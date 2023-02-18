Petroleum Training Institute Matriculates 1,901 Students in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, near Warri, Delta State yesterday matriculated 1,718 students for its 2022/2023 academic session.

The acting Principal/Chief Executive, PTI, Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula, who administered the matriculation oath on the students called on them to shun all sorts of vices on campus.

Some of the vices, he said, included examination misconduct, all forms of physical abuse, bullying, cultism, use of drugs, narcotics and drug peddling as well as certificate forgery, exposure of body parts, indecent dressings, stealing and misuse of social media.

The Principal warned that the management does not tolerate any social vices as spelt out in the Institute’s Handbook, adding that anyone caught would face the consequences.

Adimula urged the students to take their study with all seriousness which was their primary aim of coming to the PTI.

The Acting Principal /Chief Executive disclosed that PTI, which is the foremost institute of oil and gas in Africa, was being re organised in line with the current trend in the oil and gas industry.

He noted that, PTI being a specialised institute for the training of manpower for the oil, gas and allied industries, placed the students at advantage over their peers in other tertiary institutions.

Dr Adimula, recalled that the Institute recently celebrated it’s 50th years of impactful existence in producing viable manpower for the oil and gas industry nothing that they were the first matriculants in the post jubilee era.

“I therefore implore all of you to rise up to the renewed pursuit of excellence as we seek long lasting solutions to the challenges in the petroleum industry.

“We must look for new ways of exploiting Fossil fuel with the aid of local and indigenous technology. This task starts with you. My prayer is that at the end of the next two academic sessions, you will graduate with your certificates but also with awards and laurels and a developed capacity to contribute to the betterment of our society”, he said.

The Principal noted that the vision of PTI was to become the leading oil and gas technical Institute in Africa while it’s mission was to provide competent technical human resources through quality training, research and consultancy for the oil and gas and allied industry.

“This we have been doing for the past 50 years. You have at your disposal in the Institute, well equipped laboratories, workshops, training equipment and facilities that is the best in sub-Saharan Africa”, he assured.