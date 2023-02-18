NCC Set to Bridge Nigeria’s Digital Divide with ICT Innovation Competition

Emma Okonji

Worried about the widening gap in the country’s digital divide and its consequences for social and economic development, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will not relent in its efforts to close the gap across the country, through its annual ICT Innovation Competition, where startups are nurtured to develop indigenous solutions that will address specific challenges.

Speaking at the third edition of the annual ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition, organised by the Research and Development Department of the NCC in Lagos recently, with the theme: ‘Utilizing Indigenous Digital Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide,’ the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said bridging the digital divide was essential for achieving sustainable economic development.

According to Danbatta, “As we all know, the digital divide refers to the gap between those who have access to and are able to use digital technologies and those who do not. This gap can be found not just between countries, but also within countries, and it has significant consequences for social and economic development. Bridging this divide is essential for achieving sustainable economic development and social advancement, as well as for achieving the goals of the federal government’s Digital Nigeria Agenda. The ICT sector has the potential to play a significant role in bridging the digital divide and driving economic development in Nigeria. It can do so by providing access to digital technologies and services, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and creating Jobs.”

Danbatta who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at NCC, Mr. Ubale Maska, however said to fully realise the potential, Nigeria needed to ensure that the ICT sector is able to grow and develop in a sustainable way, and that it is able to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

“The competition provides a platform for tech enthusiasts and other stakeholders with novel ideas and tech solutions to industry and societal challenges, to showcase their creative innovations and forge collaborative partnerships that can stimulate productivity, sustainability, and continuous growth in the ICT sector,” Danbatta further said.

He urged the participants to showcase innovative ideas and tech solutions that support the growth and development of digital startups in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, Maska noted that the Nigerian economy is facing several challenges, including the need to diversify and grow Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He however said the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025 recognized this need and had emphasized the importance of investing in critical physical, financial, science and innovation infrastructure to create a more resilient business environment and drive economic growth.

“The NCC has also released its own Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, which outlines the key priorities and goals for the Commission over the next five years. One of these priorities is to encourage and support the development of innovative solutions and digital startups that can drive growth and development in the ICT sector,” Maska said.

The CEO, Datstrats Consulting Limited, Dr. Abdullateef Bello, who presented the technical paper at the NCC’s annual ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition, stressed the need for the federal government to look inward in order to get the best of technology solutions from tech-savvy Nigerians who need government support. He recommended the consolidation of all technology strategies and policies as well as the development of a digital bank to warehouse all digital solutions for further research and development.