 Emenike, Onyejeocha, Drum Support for APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, Other APC Candidates

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and other party chieftains have intensified their drive to secure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

The party leaders, who were at the Umunneochi Local Government Area for the grassroots campaign rally of Abia APC were unanimous that the ruling party has the candidates that would drive development in Abia and Nigeria in general if given the mandates.

Emenike said that Abia should not be found missing in the victory basket of the APC presidential standard bearer, adding that the state would gain a lot by playing politics at the centre.

He reminded Abians that there were strong indications that Tinubu would be the next president of Nigeria hence the need for Abia to go the way of APC.

“If you don’t vote for Asiwaju you are demarketing our party in Abia,” the APC governorship hopeful said, adding that all the states with high voter populations would vote for the ruling party and make Tinubu’s victory certain.

Emenike specially noted that APC should be home and dry in Umunneochi, the home LG of the Deputy Chief Whip of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, who has done so much to attract development projects to her constituency.

He urged Abians not to be discouraged by the hardship caused by the currency redesign policy, saying that they regard voting in the 2023 general election as a sacrifice for a better future.

Onyejeocha said that Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency which she represents has every reason to be grateful to APC for giving them a sense of belonging, which the Abia State government has failed to do.

According to the lawmaker, who is vying for a fifth term in the House of Representatives, every development project that has come to Umunneochi was courtesy of the federal government-controlled APC.

She reeled out the projects, including the Aviation School, the newly established Federal Polytechnic Isuochi, numerous rural roads ranging from 1.5km to 3km across every zone in her constituency.

The House Deputy Chief Whip also reminded her people of her empowerment programmes, medical outreach which has been ongoing for 15 years running as well as the efforts she has made to take youths off the streets by securing them good jobs.

She therefore made a passionate appeal to her people to reciprocate the favours they have received from APC federal government by supporting not only her but all the party’s candidates, including the presidential candidate and the governorship candidate in Abia.

Other Abia leaders and chieftains that spoke at the rally, including the deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Gloria Akara, former Abia House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Martin Azubuike, and former federal lawmaker, Hon. Emeka Atuma drummed up support for Tinubu and all APC candidates.

“We belong to a party that has been bearing good fruits;” Akara said, adding that voters in Umunneochi should contribute their votes to sustain the dominance of APC in Nigeria.