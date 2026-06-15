10th Senate’s Scorecard Exposes Productivity Gap Among Lawmakers

A review of the Senate Bills Progression Chart from June, 2023 to April, 2026 indicates uneven legislative productivity in the 10th Senate, with a small group of lawmakers sponsoring most bills while many others record minimal outputs, raising questions about engagement, effectiveness and representation in the upper chamber system performance. Sunday Aborisade reports.

As the 10th Senate reached the third year of its four-year tenure mandate on June 12, a detailed review of legislative records covering June 2023 to April 2026 obtained by THISDAY, suggests a marked concentration of bill sponsorship among a relatively small number of lawmakers, with a significant portion of senators recording limited legislative initiatives during the period under review.

The Senate Bills Progression Chart, which tracks legislative activity across hundreds of bills introduced within the period, presents a picture of uneven participation in one of the legislature’s core constitutional responsibilities: the making of laws for the peace, order and good governance of the federation.

While several senators have been consistently active in introducing bills across multiple policy areas, others have registered comparatively modest legislative footprints.

Although parliamentary performance cannot be reduced solely to the number of bills sponsored, the data provides a useful lens through which to assess levels of engagement, policy initiative and legislative activism within the upper chamber.

It also reflects broader questions about how legislative responsibilities are distributed in a chamber of 109 senators, each elected to contribute to national lawmaking and oversight.

At the centre of the legislative activity is Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, whose name features prominently across nearly all major categories of bills considered by the chamber within the period under review.

Representing Ekiti Central, Bamidele has emerged as one of the most prolific sponsors of legislation in the 10th Senate, with about 70 bills attributed to him across diverse policy areas, a handful of which are executive bills.

His legislative portfolio spans constitutional amendments, education reform, health sector legislation, security-related proposals, electoral reforms, institutional restructuring and governance-related bills.

In addition to his leadership responsibilities, his sponsorship record reflects sustained involvement in shaping policy direction and coordinating legislative priorities within the Senate.

Observers of legislative processes note that principal officers often play a central role in driving the business of the chamber, particularly in systems where agenda-setting and coordination require strong leadership.

In this context, Bamidele’s output reflects both his institutional position and a high level of legislative engagement. However, the scale of his bill sponsorship relative to the total number of senators also highlights the extent to which legislative initiative may be concentrated in the hands of a few individuals.

Close behind him is Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, whose legislative record also places him among the most active lawmakers in the current Senate.

Representing Kano North, Barau has sponsored about 46 bills, mostly private member legislative proposals, within the review period, with legislative interventions spanning governance reform, institutional development, education, regional development and public accountability frameworks.

His legislative activities include proposals aimed at strengthening governance institutions, advancing constitutional amendments and supporting development-oriented frameworks across different sectors.

As Deputy Senate President, his role combines presiding responsibilities with active participation in shaping legislative outputs, and his sponsorship record reflects a consistent engagement with national policy issues.

Another senator with notable legislative activity is Mohammed Sani Musa, who has sponsored more than 20 bills during the period under review. Known for his policy-focused interventions, Musa’s legislative efforts cover electoral reform, digital governance, technology policy and broader institutional reforms aimed at improving governance systems.

His contributions place him among a group of lawmakers who have maintained a steady presence in legislative debates and bill sponsorship, particularly in areas related to governance modernization and public sector efficiency. His record also reflects a broader trend among some senators who have prioritised structural reforms and policy innovation within their legislative agendas.

Beyond the top three legislators, a second tier of active senators has also made visible contributions to the legislative process. This group includes Olamilekan Adeola, who chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations and has been actively involved in fiscal and governance-related legislation, particularly in areas connected to budgetary processes and public finance management.

Others in this category include Tokunbo Abiru, Chairman of the Committee on Finance whose legislative activities have focused on economic governance, financial sector reforms and development-related bills, and Orji Uzor Kalu, who remains active in legislative debates and sponsorship of select bills across different sectors.

Also included in this group is Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who has contributed to legislative discussions on health, education and social development, as well as Ned Nwoko, a first-term senator who has recorded multiple bill sponsorships and has been active in proposing legislation on national development and institutional reform.

Others are, Osita Ngwu, prominent in constitutional and establishment bills;

Sunday Karimi, who sponsored several reform and establishment bills; Shehu Lawan Kaka, one of the chamber’s most visible bill sponsors; Asuquo Ekpenyong, who sponsored multiple economic and governance bills and Mustapha Saliu, who maintained a strong legislative presence.

They also included Senators Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan who sponsored bills on gold reserves, autism centres, cottage industries, and infrastructure, advocating economic development, healthcare and digital creators’ financial inclusion.

Similarly, Senator Umar Sadiq Suleiman, featured prominently across several legislative initiatives; Aliyu Wadada, sponsored significant public finance and governance bills, while Abdul Ningi is also among the senators with a notable volume of legislative proposals.

The dominance of these lawmakers illustrates the concentration of legislative activity in the 10th Senate. Collectively, they account for a substantial proportion of the bills introduced between June 2023 and April 2026, while many of their colleagues sponsored only a handful of bills during the same period.

This disparity has become a key indicator in assessing legislative performance and influence within the National Assembly.

Other senators who appear in the legislative record include those who have sponsored bills on specific thematic areas such as agriculture, mining, creative economy, education, security and constitutional amendments.

Among them are lawmakers whose bills focus on establishing institutions, amending existing laws or creating new regulatory frameworks for emerging sectors.

The overall picture that emerges from the legislative chart is one of a relatively small group of highly active senators accounting for a significant portion of bill sponsorship in the chamber. While this pattern is not unique to Nigeria, since many parliamentary systems tend to see higher productivity among principal officers and committee chairs, the scale of the disparity is bound to attract attention in public discourse about legislative performance.

At the other end of the spectrum, the records indicate that several senators have sponsored only a small number of bills during the three-year period under review. Some of these lawmakers are listed with one or two identifiable legislative initiatives, often focused on constituency-specific institutions such as universities, colleges of education, regulatory agencies or amendments to existing laws.

These include, among others, Senators associated with bills such as the EFCC Act (Amendment), Federal University establishment proposals, National Broadcasting Commission reform legislation, Creative Economy Commission proposals, NYSC Act amendments and other constitution alteration bills.

While these initiatives reflect participation in the legislative process, they contrast sharply with the higher volume of sponsorship recorded by more active legislators.

The disparity in legislative output has reignited discussions about performance evaluation within the National Assembly.

For many observers, bill sponsorship remains one of the most visible indicators of legislative initiative, as it reflects a lawmaker’s ability to identify policy gaps and propose formal solutions through parliamentary processes.

However, others caution that such metrics do not capture the full scope of legislative work.

Indeed, senators also engage in committee oversight, constituency engagement, public hearings, investigative functions and contributions to floor debates, all of which are central to the legislative mandate but are not always reflected in bill sponsorship statistics.

In many cases, lawmakers who sponsor fewer bills may still play influential roles in shaping legislation introduced by others or in refining policy through committee work.

Nonetheless, the concentration of bill sponsorship among a relatively small group of senators raises questions about the distribution of legislative initiative within the chamber.

It also highlights the extent to which leadership positions and committee assignments may influence the capacity of lawmakers to initiate and drive legislative proposals.

The data suggests that senators occupying strategic positions, such as principal officers and committee chairmen, tend to have greater access to institutional support, legislative drafting resources and procedural influence, which may enhance their ability to sponsor and advance bills.

At the same time, there are examples of first-term senators without leadership roles who have nonetheless maintained active legislative profiles, indicating that individual initiative remains a significant factor.

As political attention gradually shifts toward the 2027 election cycle, legislative performance is expected to become an increasingly important factor in public assessment of elected officials.

Constituents, civil society organisations and policy analysts are paying closer attention to measurable outputs, including bill sponsorship, legislative impact and participation in key policy debates.

For senators seeking re-election, the legislative record may form a central part of their accountability narrative, alongside constituency projects and oversight activities.

The growing availability of legislative data also means that performance is more easily tracked and compared than in previous assemblies.

Ultimately, the Senate Bills Progression Chart provides a structured snapshot of legislative activity within the 10th Senate, highlighting both high levels of productivity among a subset of lawmakers and relatively low levels of bill sponsorship among others.

It underscores the reality that while all senators share equal constitutional authority to propose legislation, the practical exercise of that power varies significantly across individuals.

As the Senate continues its work in the remaining part of its tenure, the challenge for many lawmakers will be to demonstrate sustained engagement in the legislative process, ensuring that their contributions reflect not only their presence in the chamber but also their active participation in shaping the laws that govern the country.