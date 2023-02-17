Nigeria, US Agree to Spend Repatriated Alamieyeseigha’s $1m Loot on Healthcare in Bayelsa

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Nigeria and the United States of America have entered into an agreement to invest nearly $1 million repatriated from the US in the healthcare sector of Bayelsa State.

The repatriated funds were said to be looted by former Governor of the state, the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, between 1999 and 2005.

Signing the agreement yesterday, in Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, commended the efforts by the two countries to make today’s event a reality.



“Permit me to express my gratitude towards the efforts of the Government of the United States of America in ensuring that looted funds are returned to Nigeria not only in this case but in other pending cases such as Galactica, Blue Assets, Saborne amongst others.

“You may recall that this asset returns arose from the forfeiture and recovery of approximately $1million USD linked to the corrupt practices of Former Bayelsa State Governor, D.S.P Alamieyeseigha.



“The United States Government, in collaboration with the Federal Republic of Nigeria initiated and completed forfeiture proceedings against certain real property and investment funds located in Maryland and Massachusetts against the former governor which resulted in the net forfeiture to the Government of United States of America totaling the sum of $954,807.40,” the AGF said.



Malami, who was represented at the occasion by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, stated that in line with the terms of the agreement, President Muhammadu Buhari had already approved the expected sum to be utilised for implementation of a Health Center Project for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa State.



She added that the project would be monitored by the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Meanwhile, the federal government urged the US government to continue to demonstrate the usual cooperation and understanding, in other pending cases, so that the agreements in relation thereto can be concluded as soon as possible, to ensure that the funds are repatriated to Nigeria in earnest.



“I wish to state that Nigeria is in dire need of these refunds to support the implementation of more projects for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.”

In her remarks, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, observed that the signing of the agreement, “marks the conclusion of a legal process much over 15 years ago following the tenure of governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.”

The ambassador claimed that the former governor’s official salary, during his tenure as a public servant from 1999 until his impeachment in 2005, “did not exceed the equivalent of about $81, 000 per year.”



“However, during that time he accumulated millions of dollars worth of property through corrupt acts, such as abuse of office, money laundering and other violation of Nigerian and US laws.”

She disclosed that based on the above, the US brought a case against Alamieyeseigha, through the Cleptocracy Assets Recovery Initiative as part of efforts at combating money laundering and corruption.