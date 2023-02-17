  • Saturday, 18th February, 2023

Misters of Nigeria Pageant competition partners 1XBET for 2023 edition

Misters of Nigeria organisation has again straightened their position as leading pageant brand, sealing a mouthwatering deal with top betting platform, 1XBET.

The brand has established itself among users as a reliable bookmaker that provides the most favorable odds for sporting events. That is why he is so loved by the players

The popular male pageant, which boost of plethora of international franchises including Mister Global, Manhunt and Mister Model International linked up with the betting agency as parts of arrangements for the 2023 edition of the competition.

In a press statement, the organisation expressed excitement and laud the betting company for the partnership that will see winners of the pageant awarded heavy cash prizes amongst other special incentives.

“1XBET is arguably the best betting company in the world. As a growing brand, we feel delighted for the partnership and looking forward to the shared opportunities that it will unveil”.

In other arrangements for the pageant competition, the organisation noted: “The 2023 edition is a step over and rebranding that will see our winners rewarded with prizes worth millions of naira. With our dogged determination, we are well positioned to provide youths with the rare opportunity to discover and exploit their inherent talents.”

