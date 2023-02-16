  • Thursday, 16th February, 2023

APC Holds Presidential Rally in Ibadan Today, Accuses PDP of Plot to Scuttle Exercise

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaigns Council in Oyo State, Dr. Isiaka Kolawole, yesterday, said the presidential rally scheduled for today   (Thursday), at the historical Mapo Hall, would hold as planned.

He, however, accused the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) of sponsoring riots ostensibly to stop the APC presidential rally.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party were expected in Ibadan, last Thursday, for the same presidential rally but was rescheduled due to the crisis that followed the fuel and naira scarcity.

Addressing a press conference at the APC campaign office, Mokola, Ibadan, yesterday, Kolawole on behalf of other chieftains of the party, accused the state government and PDP of sponsoring hoodlums to truncate the APC rally.

He said plans by some miscreants to disrupt the rally that would be attended by chieftains of the party all over the country would not work, calling on security agencies to prevail on them to ensure a hitch-free rally of the party.

The nefarious activities of some hoodlums being sponsored by the state government, Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP and their evil agents, he said, was to cause strife in the state in order to forestall the actualisation of the rally, but would not work.

According to him, “Nobody can stop us from holding the rally tomorrow. The presidential rally of our party, the All Progressives Congress APC scheduled to hold tomorrow the 16th of February, 2023 at Mapo Hall will hold as planned.

“The nefarious activities of some hoodlums being sponsored by the state government, Peoples Democratic Party PDP and their evil agents to cause strife in the state in order to forestall the actualization of the rally would not work.

“We are hereby calling on the security agencies to stop these sponsored protests forthwith and clear all the blocked roads and streets in the interest of the masses of this state. The leaders of PDP and the state government that are orchestrating this evil protest do not mean well for the citizens.

“They are only taking undue advantage of the present situation in the country to cause more hardships for the people to cover their failure and the lackluster performance in the state.”

