  • Wednesday, 15th February, 2023

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Lafiaji-Okunneye as LASUED VC

Education | 8 mins ago

​Funmi Ogundare​

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Prof Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okunneye as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe Campuses.

In a letter, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment of Lafiaji-Okunneye, which will take effect from March 1, 2022, is for a single term of​ five years.

“I am happy to convey the approval of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State of your appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) for a single term of five years with effect from March 1, 2022,” the letter stated.

It added, “In approving your appointment, the state government expects you to continue to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of your duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in you by Mr Governor.”

Muri-Okunola congratulated the new VC and urged her to continue demonstrating a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness to justify the confidence reposed in her by the state government, fast-tracking the growth of the new university to achieve set goals and accelerated development.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said the appointment of Lafiaji-Okunneye as LASUED vice-chancellor complied with section 8, subsection (1)​ (C) and (D) of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law 2021.

He told the new VC to consider her appointment as a call to higher responsibility, advising her to use her vast experience and rich academic pedigree to put the new university on a sound path of excellence.

