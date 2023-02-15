PDP: Attack on Our Leaders, Supporters in Lagos Continues

Segun James

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the JandorFunke Campaign Council have vowed to petition the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies over the unabated attacks on their supporters by hoodlums in Lagos.

The party said it would not succumb to intimidation and harassment of its supporters, saying those found guilty would not go scot-free.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos state, Mr. Hakeem Amode, Director of Strategy of the JandorFunke Campaign Council, Hon. Niyi Adam, a former Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Ola Apena, among others said these in Lagos while briefing the press on the situation.

They disclosed that a video had emerged of some PDP supporters calling for help and appealing to the security agencies to come to their aid, saying their lives were being threatened for supporting the PDP on Lagos Island.

Following the attack, a team from the state working committee of the PDP and the campaign team of team of its candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran paid a solidarity visit to Oke-Popo area of Lagos Island to sympathise with the victims and assure them of their safety and security ahead of the forthcoming election.

Narrating their experience, the victims said they now live in fear for daring to support the opposition party and its candidate, Jandor.

One of the victims, Oluwaranti Akinsemayin while briefing the PDP leaders on what transpired on Sunday said: “Some people came on the fateful day and started destroying the posters and banners of the PDP and its candidates.”

“ They said if we want to support another party apart from APC, we have to go back to our states and that we can’t come and settle here in Lagos and not support the present government and the party in power.

“We challenged them that we have every right to support any party or candidate of our choice and nobody has the right to impose any party on us. That was how they started threatening us.One guy who was among them threatened to shoot us and said they were prepared for us if we failed to listen to them.

“They met another man down there and also destroyed his property for displaying the banner of the PDP. We later reported the matter at the Central Police Station.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Mistura Anifowoshe who expressed her frustration over the continued harassment of the PDP members asked, “Is it a crime for another party to come out and contest election in this state. We all have our right to support of any party or any candidate of our choice. We are tired of this intimidation.

“I remember one woman, Mrs. Aisha Bushari made an attempt to provide water for us in this community, the same set of people stopped the water project.

“Later we were asked to relocate the water project and this is a major problem in this community. They are really making things difficult for us simply because we chose to support another party. They are threatening to kill us if we don’t support the government of the day.”

Responding, the team assured that the party would be ensure they are adequately protected ahead of the elections.”