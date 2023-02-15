Eno Remains PDP Guber Candidate, Says Legal Team 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom people have been urged to ignore false speculations that the House of Representatives Member for Uyo, Mr Michael Enyong, has replaced Pastor Umo Eno as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Head of the legal team of Pastor Eno, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) still recognised Umo as the authentic candidate duly nominated by the party.

Nwoko, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, in an interview with Journalists in Uyo, called on Mr Michael Enyong to submit himself to the nearest Police station, for investigation and possible prosecution for fraud-related crimes hanging on his neck.

Nwoko hinted that, “Babantan” as Michael Enyong is fondly called, had been declared wanted by the Police for evading summons bordering on alleged fraudulent activities on his head.

Urging members of the public to ignore what he observed as series of misinformation peddled on the social media space by purveyors of fake news, Nwoko said based on three grounds of fraud, lack of due service to parties listed, and lack of jurisdiction, the purported judgement obtained by Mike Enyong was not tenable anywhere.

He said further that there is a pending motion before a Federal High Court in Abuja by Eno and at the Appeal Court by PDP, for stay of execution on the controversial court judgement obtained by the said Enyong, hence the decision of the federal high court could not be effected until the pending motions are dispensed.

“I personally filed a case to the Police, but refused to show up. Mike Enyong should submit himself to the nearest Police station. He should respond to questions bordering on fraudulent actions.

“He has not gotten the courage to present his fraudulently obtained judgement to INEC up till now. Even if he approaches INEC, it will not be be executed. PDP through its representative, Paul Usoro, (SAN) had filed a stay of execution. There is a stay of execution motion at the Court of Appeal.

“Mike Enyong is not and cannot be candidate of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, because the purported judgement he has is not valid. The judgement he is holding was obtained by fraud.”