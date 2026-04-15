Greensprings Football Camp Returns for 12th Edition After Producing Professional Players, National Team Talents

Greensprings School has announced the 12th edition of its highly regarded Football Camp, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s most impactful grassroots sports development programmes.

Scheduled to hold from April 26 to May 1, 2026, the annual camp will once again bring together young football talents for an intensive, development-focused experience.

Over the past decade, the camp has trained more than 2,200 children, combining structured football education with mentorship and academic opportunity.

Beyond player development, the organisers said that the initiative has also strengthened the broader football ecosystem, adding that international coaches invited to the camp have trained over 200 Lagos State coaches, who are now actively shaping young talent across grassroots communities.

According to the school, the programme’s long-term impact is increasingly evident: four alumni are currently playing professional football in Europe while continuing their education, and five have represented Nigeria at the Under-17 level. Notably, Jubril Azeez and Light Eke are currently part of the national U-17 squad.

In addition to athletic success, Greensprings School has awarded full academic scholarships to 13 outstanding participants, ensuring that talent is supported on and off the pitch.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, organisers highlighted the camp’s dual focus on sports and education, positioning it as a platform that nurtures discipline, opportunity and future success.

Open to boys and girls aged five to 17, the 12th edition will feature experienced local and international coaches who will deliver structured sessions focused on technical skills, tactical awareness, and overall player development.

Registration is now open, and interested participants are advised to sign up via:http://bit.ly/GFC2026its

As the camp prepares for another edition, it continues its mission to discover, develop, and elevate the next generation of football talent in Nigeria.