Tantita: Youth Leaders Hail Court, N’ Assembly Verdicts, Say Firm Driving Oil Output Surge, Declining  Theft in Niger Delta 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Ethnic Youth Leaders’ Council of Nigeria (EYLCN) on Wednesday said the Federal Capital Territory High Court’s refusal to halt the renewal of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd’s pipeline surveillance contract has further strengthened Nigeria’s oil sector recovery, describing the development as a critical safeguard for national revenue and security.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the group’s National Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Meliga, said the ruling underscored the strategic importance of Tantita’s operations in protecting the country’s oil infrastructure and sustaining recent gains in crude production.

Meliga said: “This judgment is not just a legal victory; it is a major economic and national security milestone.

“It clearly affirms that the progress Nigeria has made in curbing crude oil theft must not be disrupted by unnecessary interference or policy inconsistency.”

He warned against attempts to fragment the surveillance contract, insisting that such a move could reverse the strides recorded in stabilising the Niger Delta and boosting oil output.

According to him, “Any attempt to split or dilute this contract at this stage is not only ill-advised but dangerous.

“It risks returning the country to the dark days when oil theft was rampant and government revenues were severely undermined.”

Meliga recalled that prior to Tantita’s engagement, Nigeria faced unprecedented levels of crude oil theft, which significantly weakened the economy.

He said: “At a point, Nigeria was losing as much as 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day to theft. Between January and September 2021 alone, the country reportedly lost over $4 billion.

“Production dropped to nearly 900,000 barrels per day, which was alarming for an oil-dependent economy like ours.”

He, however, noted that the narrative has since changed, attributing the turnaround largely to Tantita’s intervention.

“Since Tantita took over surveillance operations, we have seen a sharp decline in crude oil theft. Production has rebounded to close to two million barrels per day.

“That is not a coincidence; it is the result of a deliberate, coordinated and effective security framework,” he said.

Meliga added that beyond improved oil output, the company’s operations had also enhanced security and economic activities in the Niger Delta.

“Tantita’s presence has helped to stabilise the Niger Delta. Illegal refining activities have reduced, environmental degradation is being curtailed, and thousands of youths who might have been engaged in illicit activities are now gainfully employed.

“This is the kind of model Nigeria should be strengthening, not weakening,” he said.

The youth leader also commended the National Assembly for recommending that the firm be declared a company of strategic national interest, noting that the move reflects a growing consensus on its importance.

He said: “We commend the National Assembly for this patriotic and forward-looking recommendation.

“Declaring Tantita a strategic national asset is a recognition of its invaluable contribution to Nigeria’s economic survival.”

He urged the Federal Government to act swiftly on the contract renewal and resist pressures from vested interests seeking to alter the current arrangement.

Meliga said: “We call on the Federal Government to immediately renew this contract and ignore any pressure to balkanise it.

“Nigeria cannot afford to gamble with a system that is already delivering measurable results.”

He also praised the leadership of the company, singling out its Managing Director, Chief Kestin Pondi; Vice-Chairman, Matthew Tonlagha; and Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for their commitment to national development.

“These individuals have demonstrated uncommon patriotism. Their leadership has not only protected critical national assets but has also contributed to economic growth, improved security, and community development.

“We strongly believe that their contributions deserve national recognition. Conferment of national honours on them will not only reward excellence but also encourage others to commit to the service of the nation,” he added.

The group reiterated its position that sustaining the current surveillance framework remains vital to consolidating Nigeria’s oil sector recovery and ensuring long-term economic stability.