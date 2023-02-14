Buhari to SGF: Prepare Sustainable Roadmap for HIV/AIDS Eradication for Incoming Govt

•Valentine Day: Share love, not virus, NACA tells youths

•4.2% of young people living with virus

Deji Elumoye and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the transition committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha to ensure that the achievements of the HIV programme were clearly highlighted in transition notes and a sustainability roadmap articulated for the incoming government.

The president gave the charge at the State House, Abuja while playing host to the Director–General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu; the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, and Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

Buhari assured the United States Government that Nigeria would continue to prioritise the fight against HIV/AIDS until the disease was no longer a public health threat.

He added that his administration remains committed to eradicating HIV and other public health emergencies and would leave no stone unturned until a sustainable system is put in place.

Welcoming the progress made in the collective fight to end AIDS in Nigeria, Buhari congratulated the NACA DG for a job well done.

He said: ‘‘I wish to acknowledge the important role played in enabling the significant infrastructural investment developed over the years for HIV control, to the fight against COVID-19, Monkeypox, Lassa fever and other emerging infectious diseases affecting our people.

‘‘Gradually our determined efforts with the support of our friends, the nation’s preparedness and capacity to respond to public health emergencies is growing stronger by the day.

‘‘To this end, the federal government will continue to work with the leadership of the Governors’ Forum and the organised private sector to continue to provide adequate resources and sustainable financing for the national response to HIV”.

On her part, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Olly Phee, said the presence of herself and her team, “shows the esteem in which we hold you (President Buhari) and your country,” adding that they were proud to be partners in the battle against HIV/AIDS.

“We appreciate your leadership, and that of the Director General of NACA, and his team. You should all be proud of what you have done,” she added.

She also commended Buhari for not pursuing a third term in office, and for his commitment to free and fair polls in the general elections ahead.

“You are a leader for the sub-region, for the continent, and for the world,” Molly Phee submitted.

Also speaking, the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said she was thrilled at the strides Nigeria took in combating AIDS, describing it as an “amazing achievement.”

Meanwhile, the Director General, NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu has urged Nigerians especially the youths to express their love on Valentine Day for their loved ones with intention to protect them from all forms of harm and avoid risk factors that could make them vulnerable to HIV/AIDS and other STDs.

A statement by the DG to mark this year’s Valentine day’s celebration, urged Nigerians, especially young people, to take advantage of the spirit of love and togetherness that Valentine’s Day signifies, to know their HIV status.

“It is important that all Nigerians know their HIV status, as it marks the entry point to Prevention, Treatment and Care of HIV/AIDS.

“This occasion though significant in the lives of people globally, brings a lot of cause to worry about, as the expression of love, especially among adolescents, youths and other diverse populations most often fall out of context.

“This period is observed to witness high rate of indiscriminate sexual activities and other amoral behaviours that lead to uninformed decisions among many. This development most often than not, exposes many people to high risk of contracting HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases,” he said.

“As we express love for our partners during this Valentine’s Day, remember to love wisely. As members of a wider society your health and productivity counts to both your nuclear, extended families and the entire country.

“Nigeria stands to benefit from the pool of your contributions. So I urge you to desist from practices that might expose you to risks of contracting HIV/AIDS and/or other sexually transmitted diseases as we commemorate these special Days. Once again I urge you to love wisely, share love, and not the virus,” he added.

The NACA boss added that, “it is important to reduce the trend of new HIV infection in Nigerian youths through preaching abstinence, and for those who cannot abstain, to use condom which prevents Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) including HIV and unwanted pregnancies.

“It has become important to ensure condom option is made available as a preventive measure to youths and people of reproductive age who cannot abstain from sex, with new HIV infections highest among young people aged 15-24 years and with the national data suggesting that about 4.2 per cent of young people (ages 15-24) are living with HIV.

“As we express love on this day, remember to love wisely. As members of the wider society, your health and productivity is vital to the future of our country. So, I urge you to avoid risky behaviors as we commemorate Valentine’s Day. Love Wisely, Share Love not HIV.”