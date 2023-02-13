Transcorp Hotel Hosts Media Representatives to Cocktail

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Transcorp Hilton Abuja has gathered and treated media representatives to a cocktail reception to express gratitude for unprecedented media support and collaborations over the years.

Addressing the media personalities and representatives in attendance, the General Manager, Burlent Tarlan, on behalf of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja team, expressed deep gratitude for the unflinching support the hotel has continued to enjoy from the media over the years.

Bulent added that the hotel would continue to strive to continue to be the best in the hotel and hospitality business in the country.

On her part, Head of E-Commerce of the hotel, Ms Ijeoma Osuji, gave a quick rundown of the hotel outlook for the year 2023 in a short presentation at the event.

According to her, Transcorp Hilton have lined up super exciting activities for the

year, which ranges from Valentine’s promo for suites which starts from this February to Earth Hour Switch off in March that seeks to support global environmental sustainability advocacy to save the mother earth, which the hotel have consistently supported for years among other exciting packages for the esteemed guests of the numero uno hotel.

She said: “We also have various special nights at our World Famous Bukka such as African Night, Mexican Nights, Sea Food Nights just to mention but a few.

“And all these nights have come with exciting activities alongside good food and drinks in a cozy ambiance, which brings out uniqueness of each night.”

She added that: “We do have live band night at the Capitol Club for those couples who would love to have memorable Valentine’s Day.”