Ganduje Shuts down Wellcare Supermarket over Refusal to Accept Old Naira Notes

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Gandjue, has instructed the chairman of the State Consumer Protection Council, Dr. Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, to shut down Wellcare supermarket, which deals in food products and drugs.

The chairman disclosed after shutting down the supermarket, that legal action would be taken against WellCare supermarket.

The order of closure followed the refusal of WellCare supermarket to accept the old Naira notes from customers against instruction by the Kano State Government to continue accepting the old notes.

He warned other marketers in Kano to be aware that the state government has not banned the use of old Naira notes as legal tender. Therefore, any shop caught not receiving the old notes will be dealt with decisively.

It was gathered that Wellcare Alliance Limited has sent a plea and an apology letter to Governor Ganduje for an immediate intervention to re-open the supermarket.

The letter reads: “Due to the federal government policy on the New Naira Notes we gave wrong instructions to our staff that from February 10, 2023, only the new Approved Naira Notes are to be in circulation, on an expansive investigation with our bankers they declined to receive old Naira Notes on our behalf, unknown to all parties that the state has a policy that the old notes are to be in circulation.

“On this basis we sincerely apologise for our actions and deeply regret any inconvenience this may have caused the state.

“We humbly plead that our business should be re-opened for deserving members of the public as we undertake to receive old notes as valid tender to when the state issues and otherwise directive.

“Please do accept our regards and sincere apologies.”