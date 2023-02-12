In Kebbi, Tinubu Promises to Boost Agriculture, Revive Argungu Fishing Festival

*Former Lagos gov will stop brain drain, medical tourism, says APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has promised the people of Kebbi State major investments to boost the state’s agricultural profile.

Speaking yesterday while addressing the APC presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Tinubu commended farmers for the revolutionary venture, especially in rice farming.

A statement signed on behalf of Tinubu Media Office by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz quoted the former Lagos State governor as saying, “we are going to invest in education and agro-allied industries to make prosperity a very simple thing.”

The APC candidate, who acknowledged Kebbi’s exploits in rice production and how it created a close partnership between the state and Lagos, said his administration would continue to encourage such working relationships across the country.



He said: “We are going to invest in education and agro-allied industries to make prosperity a very simple thing. We will manage water resources to make Nigeria a leading agricultural country in Africa.”



The APC presidential candidate also promised to revive the now-moribund Argungu Fishing Festival and make it a tourist destination in Nigeria.

Midway through the campaign, Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami took over the podium and called on the people to cast their votes for Tinubu because of his past investments in advancing democracy in the country.

Malami reminded the gathering that the APC administration had made major agricultural, social welfare, and infrastructure investments, saying it was time to pay back by voting in Tinubu and other party candidates.



He said Tinubu shared many things in common with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that if he is elected, he will consolidate on the gains recorded by the Buhari administration.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thanked the mammoth crowd who turned out for the rally, admonishing them to vote for Mr Tinubu for his sterling track record.

Director of the Medical Directorate of the APC PCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Odikpo, said the directorate had assembled the best across Nigeria’s medicare to dialogue on improving the healthcare sector.



He also explained the reason behind the constant attacks on Tinubu, saying it is only ripe fruits that get stoned.

“You are ripe, hence all the attacks, but no man can change your God’s destiny.

“Surely you will build a better Nigeria that we all will be very proud of, like Lagos state of today under your governorship,” he stated.

He assured that if elected as the country’s next president, Tinubu would change the narrative in the country’s health sector.

According to him, healthcare, as presented in Tinubu’s manifesto, “is a complete document, covering critical areas like human resources, brain drain, health tourism, infrastructure, universal health care, health financing.



“But we want Nigerians, especially medicare professionals and our youths, to be part of our actions and decisions hence this town hall meeting,” he stated.

Also speaking, a medical doctor and senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr. Lanre Tejuosho, said he was happy that Tinubu has indicated his resolve to tackle ‘brain drain’ as one of his priorities in his ‘Renewed Hope’ action plan.

Tejuosho, the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, also advocated private ownership of primary healthcare facilities.