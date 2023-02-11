Thugs Attack Obi Supporters in Lagos

.*Many wounded, several.vehicles damaged

Segun James

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi yesterday fumed at the level of political intolerance exhibited in Lagos following the attack on the party members by hoodlums in Lagos.

The attackers destroyed several buses and other vehicles leaving many wounded and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

Obi, who said the attack was troubling, urged the Police to fish out those responsible. He said, “I received reports that four members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned.

“We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks.”

Obi who was welcomed to Lagos with loud cheers from his teeming supporters upon his arrival had made a stop at the Alaba International Market in Lagos State before proceeding to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) venue of the rally.

“We just arrived at the Alaba International market to an awesome reception. We’re pondering what the rally will be like. LP is finishing strong. Salute to all Obidients and the Nigerian Youths,” he said.

The LP candidate said he had travelled round the country and he was more abreast of the problems now than ever, telling the traders and their families to hold him responsible for any failure.

According to him, the market was built by hard-working people and since then, nothing has been done by the government to improve the market. He promised to come back as President to address all the issues confronting the area.

He promised to stand solidly by them no matter what, as according to him Nigeria belongs to all.

Meanwhile, the supporters were attacked with machetes and other objects as they made their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) where the rally is to be held.

Medical personnel at TBS had their hands full as they attended to the injured.

Videos and pictures shared on social media also showed some individuals believed to be Obi’s supporters with bruises, as well as vandalised buses and cars purportedly deployed to transport supporters for the various events to be held by the party.

In what may have been a coordinated attack, the hoodlums were said to have waylaid the LP supporters around Jakande in Lekki and at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) venue of the rally on Lagos Island.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed some individuals with bruises, as well as vandalised buses and cars.

The attack is coming barely two weeks to the general election scheduled for February 25th, and the first in Lagos state since campaigns started.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Obidient Family rally, Obi urged his supporters, who came out in their thousands to take note of his promises so that they can hold him accountable when elected president on February 25.

“What Datti and I are telling you is that all the APC and PDP have done in the last 20 years is to produce insecurity, poverty, joblessness, ASUU strike, fuel scarcity or one form of suffering or the other.

“But we are promising that we will secure and unite Nigeria. We will ensure that when we start after some years no Nigerian would say I’m from the west, east, north or south but will be proud to say he or she is a Nigerian.

“We assure you that we are going to work hard to pull people out of poverty. We are going to ensure that our youths are employed and the way to do it is that we will remove this country from consumption to production.”

On his part, the national chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, said PDP and APC have mismanaged the country. He said all the years of APC and PDP represent the years of woes, suffering, insecurity, hunger and unemployment.

Abure urged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the party and Obi to redeem the country from total failure. He said, “The time for us to say enough is enough is now because our people say that opportunity comes but once.

“This opportunity that the 2023 election has presented to us we must not allow it to elude us. We must take advantage of the opportunity.”

Before the rally which was attended by many dignitaries including leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and many others began, Obi led thousands of his supporters in a road walk from Alaba International to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), venue of his mega campaign rally.

The Lagos rally is one of the biggest the Labour Party has held since the commencement of the presidential campaign on September 28, leading to gridlock in some routes in the state.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the attack on supporters of Obi.

Spokesman for the police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack on Obi’s supporters via a statement on his Twitter handle and assured that efforts were on top gear to fish out the perpetrators.

He said, “Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”